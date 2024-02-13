South Georgia Film Festival Announces 2024 Schedule & Official Selections

The South Georgia Film Festival announced its 2024 Schedule and official selections. Taking place March 1, 2, & 3, the 8th Annual South Georgia Film Festival will screen 77 films, including “18 ½” with special guest Dan Mirvish. With 24 Georgia made films, the festival will screen some prominent films including The Only Doctor, The Day That Shook Georgia, Wokman and Interception – Jayne Kennedy American Sportscaster. The festival includes full length feature films and shorts, from professionals and students from around the world.

“This year has been one of the most competitive yet,” Festival Director Jason Brown said. “With more submissions than ever from more places than ever, we are so excited to share this schedule with our community.”

Along with panels from industry professionals and networking events across town, this year’s screenings will take place at the Valdosta State University Student Union, beginning March 1. Link to the schedule and how to buy tickets are on the website SouthGeorgiaFilm.com

“The Only Doctor” tells the story of Clay County, GA Dr. Karen Kinsell struggle to maintain her medical clinic in the poor, rural community along the Georgia-Alabama border. The feature film will screen March 2 at 11:30 am

with director Matthew Hashiguchi in attendance.

“The Day That Shook Georgia” recounts one of the worst industrial tragedies in US History that took place in Southeast Georgia in 1971. The film has already won the 2023 Better Angels Lavine Fellowship as part of the Ken Burns Prize for Film. The short will screen in a block Friday, March 1 at 3:30 pm with director Patrick Longstreth and survivors in attendance.

During last year’s Film Impact Georgia presentation, Jeremy Thao discussed his upcoming film “Wokman” which won a FIG filmmaker grant. This year, he is back to screen the film about one Chinese family’s pursuit of the American Dream.

Featured in the NFL Films documentary “You Are Looking Live,” which aired prior to the 2024 Super Bowl, Jayne Kennedy’s place as an NFL sportscaster has not received the recognition she deserves, according to Brent Musburger. In “Interception: Jayne Kennedy – American Sportscaster,” learn more about the groundbreaking reporter at the screening Friday, March 1 at 3:30 pm with director Safiya Songhai in attendance.

Nearly half of all the films are expected to have someone from the production present during the festival to talk with attendees.

“Film professionals continue to connect at the South Georgia Film Festival,” said Jason Brown SGFF Festival Director. “Bringing filmmakers from across the country to Valdosta to engage our community has been our driving force for all of these years.”

Along with the film screenings and networking opportunities, the South Georgia Film Festival also provides opportunities to learn about the fastest growing industry in Georgia. Every year showcases different elements. This year’s panels showcase different ways to be a part of the film industry. This year’s presenters include author and consultant Heather Hale, Marti King Young from ABC’s “Will Trent,” Betsy Kalin of the University of Central Florida, Elon University’s Nicole Triche, and VSU’s Chalise Ludlow and Madison Grant.

Promoting the art and industry of filmmaking, the South Georgia Film Festival has received a record number of submissions from across the globe for the 2024 festival. Along with high school, college, and graduate student submissions, the festival showcases professional film submissions in documentary, animation, and narrative. This year’s judges will include many of the visiting professionals as well as important members of the Valdosta community.

“We are putting on a party for the community,” Jason Brown, Festival Director said. “Showcasing films from across the country and the world, we want to introduce Valdosta to great films, some great filmmakers to Valdosta, and let everyone have a good time. Be a part of the party and show the world what you can do.”

Passes are available now at SouthGeorgiaFilm.com. Festival passes ($45) give access to all of the films and panels, along with admission to the Friday opening night kickoff at the renovated Lowndes County Courthouse and the Saturday night celebration at Downtown Social. Our VIP Passes ($125) also includes daily access backstage into the Festival Green room for snacks and where you can meet visiting filmmakers, a festival t-shirt, and special access at each night’s party. Limited Day Passes will be available the week of the festival, for access to screenings and panels. All college and high school students can attend screenings and panels for free, and receive a discounted Festival pass for inclusion to the night parties.

This year’s festival could not happen without the support of our community sponsors, including Georgia Power, Valdosta State University, the Wal-Mart Community Grant, the Georgia Film Office, Wild Adventures, the Turner Center for the Arts, Georgia Production Partnership, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Association, Creative Vein Studios, Downtown Social, Lowndes County, and Film Impact Georgia.

The South Georgia Film Festival continues to promote the regional film industry with panelists discussing both the art and industrial impact of film for local businesses. For more information about tickets and the upcoming schedule, visit here.

For more information on the South Georgia Film Festival, visit SouthGeorgiaFilm.com or contact Prof. Jason Brown at 229-219-1298 or jasonebrown@valdosta.edu.