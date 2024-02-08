Steve Cohen of UTA Discusses Georgia Opportunities at Columbus Film Office Meeting

Steve Cohen of United Talent Agency shared incredible insights to a packed audience yesterday in Columbus at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. Cohen’s comments complimented the updates shared by Film Commissioner Joel Slocumb regarding recent activity in the region along with updates on Flat Rock Studio, Columbus State University, Georgia Film Academy and advocacy efforts to promote rural film production.

See pictures below.

The Honorable Calvin Smyre was in attendance and also made remarks. So good to have this dear friend of Georgia and Columbus still engaged fully in the positive momentum of the state!

Highlights from Steve Cohen’s remarks:

– Cohen announced a major initiative and full scale production partnership with Trilith Studios that will make a significant impact statewide. Noting further details will be officially announced soon, but that this alliance is meaningful especially in light of UTA’s influence in the creator and talent space.

– Insights were shared on UTA’s commitment to Atlanta and Georgia on the whole. He praised the Columbus arts and culture scene and shared ways creators can take advantage of the new creative economy.

– The arts is a major focus for UTA in Georgia. Investing in and representing artists to create an epicenter for a market where buyers and sellers can converge right here in the state.

– Speaking to the next generation of creatives, Cohen said one of his personal avocations is “helping young people professionalize their passions.”

Many of us reconnected after the event at the Hotel Indigo on the river. Another great event, thanks to VisitColumbusGA and the Film Office. Thank you Peter, Joel, Shelby and the entire team for being proactive and embracing locals to facilitate growth in film and entertainment in Columbus!

Randy Davidson, CEO, Georgia Entertainment

Photos by Rosa Waite