Story Mill Entertainment’s Chief Creative Officer Vanessa Stewart Shares How Legislation Effects Local Artists

As the Chief Creative Officer for Story Mill Entertainment, Vanessa Stewart is the woman behind the curtain of Flat Rock Studios‘ slate of productions. After cutting her teeth in Los Angeles, where she helped pass legislation to create a fund for artists working in small theatres (Senate Bill SB1116), she relocated to Georgia to assist the genesis of Story Mill Entertainment. Story Mill, which operates Flat Rock Studios, planted their flag in Columbus with the goal of bolstering emerging creatives in the region. Below, Stewart shares first-hand insights on how politics can influence local creatives.

