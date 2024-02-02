View the Inaugural Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

Teacher Rick Williams Shares An Inside Look Into the Growth of Creative Education

Floyd County Schools Teacher Rick Williams has an inside look on the growing talent pool for creative jobs in Georgia. Since founding FAME, a pathway for students to explore Film, Arts, Media, & Entertainment, he has seen the massive appetite the upcoming generation has for creativity. As he detailed to Georgia Entertainment, the entertainment industry in the state allows young locals to stay in their home state while working in the creative fields they enjoy.

