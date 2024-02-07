The Masquerade To Add Fourth Music Room In 2024

The Masquerade is adding a new music room called Altar in 2024.

Altar joins the music venue’s other three stages, Heaven, Hell, and Purgatory. According to a press release, Altar will be a 250-capacity space and will feature local and national touring artists of all genres. Altar will also host a monthly comedy weekend curated by Atlanta Comedy Theater.

The introduction of Altar coincides with the 35th anniversary of The Masquerade, which opened in September of 1989 in Old Fourth Ward. Now located in Kenny’s Alley at Underground Atlanta, the venue has played host to artists like Nirvana, Radiohead, Foo Fighters, and more.

To continue reading, visit RoughDraft Atlanta.