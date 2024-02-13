Tyler Perry and Soledad O’Brien Talk Entrepreneurship: Creation, Credit & Change

By Jennifer Reynolds

On Tuesday, Tyler Perry sat down for a fireside chat with Soledad O’Brien to discuss entrepreneurship and his journey from an unknown to one of the most influential filmmakers of today.

Perry’s films have grossed over $1 billion worldwide, but his beginnings were humble. Homeless with no financial safety net, Perry recounted the struggles of his early career calling it “seven years of famine” before his vision and perseverance led him to success.

Perry charged the audience to “never despise small beginnings,” and with his customary warmth and wit, he offered advice encouraging the audience to remain true to themselves and to give it their all.

In addition to those posed by O’Brien, five Black entrepreneurs – many of whom are based in the metro Atlanta area – were invited to ask Perry questions. Topics ranged from how to stay in touch with their community to when to hire professional financial help.

“If it is your dream, and it is your hope, if it is that thing you wake up and go to bed with and you can’t shake it; that is something that is bigger than you. Do not stop,” he said. “I wish for every dreamer in here, I wish you persist until you get to the other side and see how sweet it is.”

The event was organized by Intuit Quickbooks and Mailchimp and was held in recognition of Black History Month in the Mailchimp Atlanta offices.