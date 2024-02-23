Tyler Perry Puts $800M Studio Expansion on Hold After Seeing OpenAI’s Sora

Hollywood Reporter

Over the past four years, Tyler Perry had been planning an $800 million expansion of his studio in Atlanta, which would have added 12 soundstages to the 330-acre property. Now, however, those ambitions are on hold — thanks to the rapid developments he’s seeing in the realm of artificial intelligence, including OpenAI’s text-to-video model Sora, which debuted Feb. 15 and stunned observers with its cinematic video outputs.

“Being told that it can do all of these things is one thing, but actually seeing the capabilities, it was mind-blowing,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, noting that his productions might not have to travel to locations or build sets with the assistance of the technology.

As a business owner, Perry sees the opportunity in these developments, but as an employer, fellow actor and filmmaker, he also wants to raise the alarm. In an interview between shoots Thursday, Perry explained his concerns about the technology’s impact on labor and why he wants the industry to come together to tackle AI: “There’s got to be some sort of regulations in order to protect us. If not, I just don’t see how we survive.”

See more at THR.

And from The Dailies:

What is Sora? Remember when AI-generated videos were more of a party trick than a professional tool? Flashback to just a year ago, and that was pretty much the scene. Enter Sora, OpenAI’s new groundbreaking text-to-video technology announced last week.

From the same brains behind ChatGPT and DallE, Sora is poised to revolutionize content creation. Imagine a world where a studio can whip up a mockup for a potential pilot entirely using generative AI. By sidestepping the hefty investments traditionally associated with such ventures, studios could not only streamline the decision-making process but also significantly reduce financial risk tied to unused content.

And from David Sutherland’s recent commentary – AI & the Creative Economy

“I found an AI tool that captured the story from spoken narrative, converted it to text and then after some questions and prompts, rendered it in a short video. I viewed the AI generated video twice. It was so ultra-realistic it terrified me. I deleted the video (I hope it is gone) but am now totally convinced of the power within these tools. Our challenge now is to focus on “the good” they can bring and to make sure “the bad” and “the ugly” uses are mitigated or controlled.” See more.