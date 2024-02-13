Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Inspires Georgia Lawmaker To Create Statewide Music Office

Following Usher’s awe-inspiring Super Bowl Halftime Show, a Georgia lawmaker has introduced a bill that would create the Georgia Statewide Music Office.

Sponsored by State Representative Tyler Paul Smith, House Bill 549 would allow the Creative Arts and Entertainment Committee to appoint a statewide music advisory council. The council would feature music industry leaders, studio owners, and artists that would help to support and cultivate music artists in Georgia.

During the meeting on Feb. 12, Smith mentioned Ushers’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. Usher made it a point to shine light on Atlanta and its culture throughout the performance.

To continue reading visit Atlanta Daily World.