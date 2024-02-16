WATCH: Thought Leadership Series With Industry Insider Daniel Blackman

Daniel Blackman is a Georgia Entertainment columnist and noted leader in the energy and entertainment arena. His most recent work as Senior Advisor for STEM Recruitment and Diversity of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has given him a unique perspective on the intersection of culture, entertainment, and inclusion. To kickoff Georgia Entertainment’s Thought Leadership Series, Blackman sat down with Founder and CEO Randy Davidson to share moments that have been impactful to his career and detail Georgia’s relationship to Diversity in entertainment.

For his most recent collaboration with Georgia Entertainment, he will deliver the keynote speech at the Reel and Permanent Good – Amplifying Voices In Entertainment event on February 21st. and will be leading a conversation with special guest Ty Walker.

Visit the links to find out more and RSVP for Reel and Permanent Good – Amplifying Voices In Entertainment.