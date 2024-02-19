Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Feels Alright With $52M; ‘Madame Web’ Crawls To $26M

No surprise as Paramount’s Bob Marley: One Love continues to overperform now at $52M over 6-days after a better than expected Sunday of $9.45M (to originally expected $8.55M).

Monday is looking to ring in $5.5M. Current 3-day is $28.6M, 4-day is $34.1M. Some falsely guessed that coming off a record Valentine’s Day of $14M that Bob Marley: One Love would be front-loaded, ala The Color Purple which posted $18.1M on its opening Christmas Day (granted that had previews rolled into it). However, Bob Marley has a bigger appeal than that feature take of the Broadway musical; for in six days, the reggae legend biopic has already made 86% of what Color Purple finaled at ($60.5M). Overall, a great start for what will be a piece of counterprogramming as we approach Dune: Part Two on March 1.

The worst reviewed superhero movie in some time, Sony/Marvel’s Madame Web, (13%; even lower than Sony’s Morbius which did 15%), miraculously kept at the top of its weekend projections despite the fact that that’s not something to boast about. Sunday came in at $4.6M (vs. $4.4M) with a projected Presidents Day holiday of $2.65M which gets the S.J. Clarkson directed movie to $26M over six days, $18M over 4, and $15.3M over 3 days. As we told you yesterday, a $52M global opening here means this reported $80M net production will not break even, but not suffer as much as originally feared. That said, once Legendary/Warner Bros.’ Dune gang of Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh arrive, especially abroad (where audiences could tolerate the Sony/Marvel title more), they’re pulling off all of Madame Web‘s legs.

