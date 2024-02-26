Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Still On A High At $121M World Wide

Paramount’s Bob Marley: One Love continued to sing sweet tunes in its sophomore session, adding $15M from 59 international box office markets for a drop of 37% from its above-expectations stellar opening. The overseas cume is now $49.4M for $120.6M worldwide.

We’ll dig into more about the reggae icon below, but for now let’s also look at some milestones crossed this session, as well as some new play.

To wit: Sony’s sexy romcom Anyone But You has now hit on $200M worldwide after a $6M offshore weekend in 48 markets ($112.8M intl cume). Since debuting during the Christmas holiday, the Glen Powell/Sydney Sweeney-starrer has become a social phenomenon with incredible holds. The Will Gluck-directed pic is the highest-grossing R-rated romantic comedy globally since 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby and is also higher than recent romcoms Ticket To Paradise and The Lost City.

