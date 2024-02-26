View the Inaugural Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

Georgia Entertainment
Premier Partner
You are at:»»Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Still On A High At $121M World Wide

Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Still On A High At $121M World Wide

0
By on News

Paramount’s Bob Marley: One Love continued to sing sweet tunes in its sophomore session, adding $15M from 59 international box office markets for a drop of 37% from its above-expectations stellar opening. The overseas cume is now $49.4M for $120.6M worldwide.

We’ll dig into more about the reggae icon below, but for now let’s also look at some milestones crossed this session, as well as some new play.

To wit: Sony’s sexy romcom Anyone But You has now hit on $200M worldwide after a $6M offshore weekend in 48 markets ($112.8M intl cume). Since debuting during the Christmas holiday, the Glen Powell/Sydney Sweeney-starrer has become a social phenomenon with incredible holds. The Will Gluck-directed pic is the highest-grossing R-rated romantic comedy globally since 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby and is also higher than recent romcoms Ticket To Paradise and The Lost City.

To read more, visit Deadline.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.