Weekend Box Office Results: Box Office Sacked By Super Bowl – Drops To Current 2024 Low Of $40M

How bad was this year’s Super Bowl weekend? Realize that Kenneth Branagh’s romance mystery misfire, Death on the Nile, opened to more over the Big Game weekend ($12.8M) two years ago, and that’s when female moviegoers were scared of Omicron!

Super Bowl weekend, despite its damper on Sunday business, used to be a box office frame that could still yield results, even for films aimed at dudes. Like in 2015, when the sixth weekend of American Sniper drummed up $30.7 million, or in 2020, when the third weekend of Bad Boys for Life did $17.6M.

Last year’s Super Bowl weekend totaled $52.6M, per Box Office Mojo, led by Warner Bros’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance, with an $8.3M opening. This year, we’re lower at $40M, -24% from a year ago and that’s because there isn’t a notable major studio wide release. That’s also the lowest weekend we’ve had year to date at the box office for 2024. BTW, that’s not the lowest total weekend for Super Bowl at the box office; that belonged to the Covid-stricken 2021 when all movies totaled $7.7M.

