2024 Atlanta Film Festival Screenplay Competition Finalists Announced

The Atlanta Film Society is pleased to present the 2024 Atlanta Film Festival Screenplay Competition Finalists. Chosen from 1,555 total submissions, the following 50 feature film screenplays, 15 pilots, and 15 shorts represent the top 3% of all entries. Their authors are competing for invaluable mentorship opportunities to help hone their craft and plan the next steps in their careers in addition to cash prizes. Please join us in congratulating these impressive authors, and wish them well as the programming team continues to narrow this list down to 5 Winning Scripts!

Feature Screenplay Finalists

Adventures in Serial Killing – Jack Warner

Alien America – Gorby Mufan Shih

Aubrei from La Veta – Sam Ellison

Belonging – Liz Fields

But We Slept Soundly – Jake Kolton, Audrey Findlay

Cradle – Harriet Bramwell

Divorce, Marry, Kill – Alex Watson

Feedback – Jeffrey Dinghua Lei

HEARTRACE – Will Bermender

HOMESTALKER – Olivia Jampol

Hot Naked Mess – Jonathan Dillon, Sascha Alexander

Lo & Em – Claire Audrey Aguayo

Manongs – Mariel Madrid, Keone Madrid

Neat Freak – Christopher Glass

REMEDIATION – Conner Marie Allen

Rule Of Law – Eric Johnson

Sel De Mer “Sea Salt” – Jacqueline Cloake

The Hare – Bryson Edmondson

The Hazard Room – Mike Cymanski

The Struggle is Reel – Jennifer Tomlin

Pilot Screenplay Finalists

A Lost Lady – Pilot: “A Spark” – Holly Michelle Swenson

Akata – Stephanie Obadare, Caroline Gordon-Elliott

America Rise, America Fall – Giovanni Taveras

Gallatin – Ryan Skinner

Like You Stole It – Stacey Russell

MADS – Jan Pearson

McAllen – Michael Chludzinski

Run Red – Felicity R Landa

SIMORGH – Farzin Farzam

The Backrooms – Jon Addison

The Detail – Jonah Einstein

The Girl with the Devil Eyes – Toby Marks

The Local – Mark Naccarato

The Skipper – Telsyn Doucette

The subtle artGaia Kim Bartolini – Nick Habal

Short Screenplay Finalists

April and Mr. Stockman – Montgomery Burt

Become the Wounded – Gabe Berry

Bittersweet – Alec Gutherz

Bomb Ass Boss(es) – Shanice Williamson

Chosen – Michelle Farley

Curtain Call – Taylor Rankin

ELLIOTT – Shaun Radecki

Ghomeeda – Aya Mheidly

Handle With Care – Allison Orr Block

I DO MY BEST NOT TO REMEMBER THAT TIME MY BASEBALL CARD TRIED TO DESTROY MY LIFE – Shaun Radecki

Iron Fist – Kagure Kabue

Mouse – Michael Clifton

The 25th Annual Tucker High Talent Show – Evan Deis

The Rusty Nail – John Acquaviva

Togs – William Winston