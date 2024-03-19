2024 Atlanta Film Festival Screenplay Competition Finalists Announced

The Atlanta Film Society is pleased to present the 2024 Atlanta Film Festival Screenplay Competition Finalists. Chosen from 1,555 total submissions, the following 50 feature film screenplays, 15 pilots, and 15 shorts represent the top 3% of all entries. Their authors are competing for invaluable mentorship opportunities to help hone their craft and plan the next steps in their careers in addition to cash prizes. Please join us in congratulating these impressive authors, and wish them well as the programming team continues to narrow this list down to 5 Winning Scripts!
Feature Screenplay Finalists
Adventures in Serial Killing – Jack Warner
Alien America – Gorby Mufan Shih
Aubrei from La Veta – Sam Ellison
Belonging – Liz Fields
But We Slept Soundly – Jake Kolton, Audrey Findlay
Cradle – Harriet Bramwell
Divorce, Marry, Kill – Alex Watson
Feedback – Jeffrey Dinghua Lei
HEARTRACE – Will Bermender
HOMESTALKER – Olivia Jampol
Hot Naked Mess – Jonathan Dillon, Sascha Alexander
Lo & Em – Claire Audrey Aguayo
Manongs – Mariel Madrid, Keone Madrid
Neat Freak – Christopher Glass
REMEDIATION – Conner Marie Allen
Rule Of Law – Eric Johnson
Sel De Mer “Sea Salt” – Jacqueline Cloake
The Hare – Bryson Edmondson
The Hazard Room – Mike Cymanski
The Struggle is Reel – Jennifer Tomlin
Pilot Screenplay Finalists
A Lost Lady – Pilot: “A Spark” – Holly Michelle Swenson
Akata – Stephanie Obadare, Caroline Gordon-Elliott
America Rise, America Fall – Giovanni Taveras
Gallatin – Ryan Skinner
Like You Stole It – Stacey Russell
MADS – Jan Pearson
McAllen – Michael Chludzinski
Run Red – Felicity R Landa
SIMORGH – Farzin Farzam
The Backrooms – Jon Addison
The Detail – Jonah Einstein
The Girl with the Devil Eyes – Toby Marks
The Local – Mark Naccarato
The Skipper – Telsyn Doucette
The subtle artGaia Kim Bartolini – Nick Habal
Short Screenplay Finalists
April and Mr. Stockman – Montgomery Burt
Become the Wounded – Gabe Berry
Bittersweet – Alec Gutherz
Bomb Ass Boss(es) – Shanice Williamson
Chosen – Michelle Farley
Curtain Call – Taylor Rankin
ELLIOTT – Shaun Radecki
Ghomeeda – Aya Mheidly
Handle With Care – Allison Orr Block
I DO MY BEST NOT TO REMEMBER THAT TIME MY BASEBALL CARD TRIED TO DESTROY MY LIFE – Shaun Radecki
Iron Fist – Kagure Kabue
Mouse – Michael Clifton
The 25th Annual Tucker High Talent Show – Evan Deis
The Rusty Nail – John Acquaviva
Togs – William Winston