5th Annual Cherokee Film Summit Program Announced With Special Guests

The 5th Annual Cherokee Film Summit will kick off by celebrating 50 years of the Georgia Film Office with Keynote Panelists Lee Thomas, Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Film Office, and Greg Torre, Former Director of Georgia Office of Film, Music, and Digital Entertainment.

The middle of the evening features meaningful connections and inspired breakout sessions on: Acting, Film Locations, Documentary Filmmaking, Sound Design, Lending Your Voice, and Screenwriting.

The evening wraps in a conversation on “Revolutionizing Entertainment through Cutting Edge Technolgies.” Moderated by MAC VP of Ecosystem Expansion Grant Wainscott, the Feature Panelists include:

John Swartz, Co-Producer & 2nd Unit Director, The Mandalorian & Solo: A Star Wars Story; Co-Producer Star Wars: the Force Awakens, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Todd Harris, Founder and CEO of Skillshot and Ghost Gaming, and

Billy Gabor, President, Post-Production, Company 3, Senior Colorist.

Ticket includes access to all Summit panels, speakers, breakout sessions, networking and connections, heavy hors d’oeuvres from the delicious Four41 South BBQ, delectable Pie Bar dessert (on Pi Day, no less!), and sample pours of Reformation Brewery craft beers.

Use special PROMO code GEORGIAFILM for 20% off and get tickets now here.