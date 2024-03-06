6th Annual DeKalb Student Film Festival Success

We were happy to attend the 6th Annual DeKalb Student Film Festival! The DeKalb Entertainment Commission partnered with Re:Imagine to host 17 student short films from 10 different high schools around the county. These short films showcased not only the brilliance of these future industry talents but also how the schools empower these creative minds.

A hugely successful event that could not have happened without support from people including Bem Joiner, Brennen Dicker, Robyn Watson, Julie Foster Straw, Shelbia Jackson, Assembly Atlanta, Shadowbox Studios, and many more. It was great to celebrate these amazing films and students on a night that will not soon be forgotten!

See pictures here.

Beau Lewis, Georgia Entertainment