A major motion picture will be shooting at Athena Studios in Athens

Less than two years after first breaking ground, Athena Studios had only been open for a couple months before the historic 2023 Writers Guild of America strike put the entire film and television industry on hold. With production resumed, Athena is ready to welcome its first major studio shoot.

“The Woman in the Yard,” a feature film from Blumhouse Productions, is expected to begin shooting at Athena in mid-April and continue into May. Universal Pictures is the theatrical distributor for Blumhouse, the company responsible for recent box office hit “Five Nights at Freddy’s” and the 2017 Oscar winner “Get Out.”

Atlanta native Danielle Deadwyler will produce and star in “The Woman in the Yard,” which will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who helmed the Disney summer blockbuster “Jungle Cruise” in 2021. Deadwyler starred as Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie, in 2022’s “Till,” and received six awards for her performance.

