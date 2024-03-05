After New Investment From Atlanta-Based Cxmmunity, Trap Sushi Party Looks To Expand

On a recent Friday night, nearly 800 people converged on Monday Night Garage for Trap Sushi, a party that blends anime, hip-hop and gaming culture into a vibrant, welcoming event.

Cosplayers and anime fans, some dressed like Mojo Jojo from “The Powerpuff Girls” or Aang from “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” danced as trap music blared across the 22,000-square foot warehouse space off the West End Beltline and a chef made fresh-to-order sushi.

Now, a new partnership between Trap Sushi and Cxmmunity Media, an Atlanta-based gaming and esports marketing company, is helping the party expand its cadence and its global reach. Cxmmunity has purchased a 15% stake in Trap Sushi, uniting two burgeoning local Black-owned media companies. The deal was finalized at the beginning of this year after about eight months of talks between the two sides. They did not disclose the amount of the investment.

To continue reading, visit The Atlanta Journal Constitution.