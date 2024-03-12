Anatomy of a Scene: Join the Two-Day Cinematography Workshop in Atlanta

Attention all aspiring filmmakers and cinematographers! Get ready to dive into the heart of filmmaking with our exclusive two-day cinematography workshop at Southern Studios in Atlanta. Hosted by acclaimed cinematographer Darren Genet, ASC, and DGA Director Michael Allowitz.

This immersive experience will take you through the entire process of bringing a scene from script to screen. Through the actual process of prep and shooting, fellows will work with actors and director on the set while shooting, giving invaluable insights into the art and craft of filmmaking through the planning and execution of a single scene.

What:

Join us for a two-day intensive Cinematography workshop Learn to prep and shoot a scene with acclaimed directors, actors, and crew. From breaking down a scene to blocking and shooting, participants will have the opportunity to work closely with seasoned professionals, learning the nuances of visual storytelling and mastering the creative and logistic challenges on set.

Who:

Led by industry veterans with extensive experience in television and film, this CinefileNation-ATL workshop is ideal for working professionals trying to level up, aspiring filmmakers, students, and anyone wanting some real on-set training. Participants will have the chance to collaborate with peers and receive personalized guidance from experts.

Why:

Whether you’re a budding filmmaker or a seasoned professional looking to refine your skills, this workshop offers a unique opportunity to expand your knowledge and elevate your craft on set. Gain hands-on experience working with directors and actors, network with fellow creatives, and gain insights from industry insiders that will set you apart.

When:

03/31-31, 2024

Where: Southern Studios, Atlanta

Highlights Include:

Script analysis and breakdown

Camera and lens choices / Equipment Demo

Lighting workshop – Equipment demo

Visual approach with director – walk the sets and plan the scene

On-set collaboration and communication: working with director, actors, blocking a scene,

lighting a scene, shooting choices / coverage.

Limited Spaces Available: To ensure a personalized learning experience, spaces for this workshop are limited. Reserve your spot today to secure your chance to learn from the best in the business and take your filmmaking skills to new heights.

About the Instructors:

Darren Genet, ASC is a ATL-based cinematographer, who has been shooting TV shows like Vampire Diaries, Outer Banks and two of the CSI franchises. He also works as a Director/DP for movies, TV, docs and commercials. He is a member of the prestigious American Society of Cinematographers and the Directors’ Guild

Michael Allowitz transitioned from First AD to Director on Vampire Diaries, and has since directed countless episodes of shows like Arrow, Dynasty, Originals, Flash and Legacies for the past 10 years. He is a working member of the Director’s Guild of America.

Registration Details:

Visit here to register and learn more about the workshop. Early registration is recommended to guarantee your place in this exclusive event.

Don’t miss this opportunity to unleash your cinematic vision and join us for an unforgettable filmmaking journey in Atlanta!

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact us here.

About CinefilNation-ATL:

CinefileNation-ATL is a collection of in-person intensive filmmaking workshops focusing on six major disciplines: cinematography, directing, acting, producing, production design and editing. Each workshop will feature acclaimed professionals working here in Atlanta. The goal is to nurture and train GA-based creatives to build projects from the ground up here in Atlanta, to nurture the GA-based filmmaking community and shape the unique GA Film Identity.