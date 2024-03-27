Associate Producer Terry Short: Film Is An Opportunity To Create Stability

Terry Short, Associate Producer at Workhorse Cinema, met with Georgia Entertainment in Valdosta to share his thoughts on the opportunities for Georgians in the film industry.

Workhorse Cinema is a Georgia-based, full scale, production company specializing in producing third-party independent films. In 2021, the company produced $40 million in feature film productions; adding to the $100 million it has amassed in total since its founding in 2019. Typically shooting in South Georgia, Workhorse has proven to positively impact the local economy by bringing an influx of production-related business into small towns within the state.

