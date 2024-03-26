Atlanta Film Festival reveals key programming highlights, including the full lineup

The 48th annual Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference (ATLFF) revealed key programming highlights, including the full lineup of selected works from more than 7,500 submissions. The film festival and 14th annual Creative Conference, which is the festival’s educational programming, will take place Thursday, April 25 – Sunday, May 5, 2024 at the Plaza Theatre and Tara Theatre in Atlanta and virtually.

While 118 countries are represented in the selections, more than 24% of films have ties to Georgia filmmakers. The 142 total announced creative works from submissions will feature diverse filmmakers who continue to uplift voices and stories from around the world. Eleven Marquee screenings will combine Hollywood star power with the best of independent film.

“In its 48th edition, our city’s longest-running celebration of cinema will offer audiences a fascinating and diverse array of feature and short films across a variety of genres and topics from both around Georgia and the world. Attendees will enjoy 10 days of in-person screenings, many with filmmakers in attendance, and then a whole virtual week to be able to catch some at home too,“ said Christopher Escobar, Executive Director of the Atlanta Film Festival. “We’re excited to be welcoming audiences back to the Plaza Theatre, but for the first time in our 48-year history, we’ll be screening at the Tara Theatre too!”

Kicking off a robust slate of Marquee programming that will be presented throughout the 11-day festival, the Opening Night presentation of director Michael Showalter’s “The Idea of You” will take place at the Plaza Theatre on Friday, April 26. Anne Hathaway stars as Solène, a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.

The Closing Night presentation of director Greg Kwedar’s “SING SING,” will take place at the Plaza Theatre on Saturday, May 4. The film follows Divine G (Coleman Domingo), imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit, as he finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men in this story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art.

Some highlights of the Marquee programming from celebrated filmmakers and Hollywood studios announced today include narrative features “Brief History of A Family,” about a middle-class family whose fate becomes intertwined with their only son’s enigmatic new friend in post one-child policy China; “I SAW THE TV GLOW,” about a teenager who’s just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show, a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own; and documentary “Luther: Never Too Much,” that chronicles the life of an iconic musical performer, from childhood musical talent to worldwide fame.

Since its founding, diversity in programming has been a cornerstone of ATLFF’s mission, demonstrated by their lineup of 29 feature-length films, 90 short films, and 22 creative media selections. Of these selections, 49% are directed by filmmakers who identify as female or non-binary, and 59% are Black, Indigenous, or People of Color (BIPOC).

“We’re so excited to be bringing another edition full of artful, challenging, and flat-out fun films to Atlanta this spring. When we make selections for ATLFF, we always follow our sense of discovery, of seeing what movies will be in the years to come. And we think anyone visiting the festival this year will come away knowing what we know, that cinema has a really rich future ahead of it.”

Jonathan Kieran, Programming Director, ATLFF

Five specialty tracks will return to the 2024 festival including: New Mavericks, celebrating excellence in film from female and gender non-conforming directors and leads; ¡CineMás!, focusing on Latin American culture; Noire, uplifting Black filmmakers; Pink Peach, featuring films with LGBTQ stories and characters; and Georgia Films, highlighting productions with ties to the state of Georgia.

The 14th annual Creative Conference, ATLFF’s popular educational programming extension, returns Tuesday April 30 – Friday May 3. The Creative Conference offers educational programming for upcoming filmmakers, festival goers, newcomers and members of the greater community alike to learn from industry experts. There are approximately 32 in-person panels and 8 virtual panels, for a total of 40 unique educational offerings, planned during the 11-day festival. The Creative Conference lineup announcement is forthcoming.

This year, ATLFF will once again offer a mix of in-person and virtual screenings. Screenings will be held at the Plaza Theatre (1049 Ponce De Leon Ave NE) and The Tara Theatre (2345 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324). All films (outside of Marquee) will be available virtually following the in-person events; the virtual screenings and events will be presented via Eventive.

The full schedule of films and events is available at www.AtlantaFilmFestival.com and through the ATLFF 2024 app. Festival passes and badges are on sale now on the site for purchase here.

The Atlanta Film Festival is the annual centerpiece of educational and enriching film programming that is provided year-round by its parent organization, the Atlanta Film Society (ATLFS). Now in its fifth decade, ATLFF is one of only a handful of film festivals worldwide that is Academy Award-qualifying in all three categories (live-action short, animation short, and documentary short subject).

Applications for press credentials for ATLFF 2024 are now open and can be submitted here. Press materials and assets, including past press releases, logos, and film stills can be foundhere.

OPENING NIGHT PRESENTATION

The Idea of You

directed by Michael Showalter

United States // 2024 // English // 115 min

Solène, a 40-year-old single mom, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.

#Marquee, #NarrativeFeature

CLOSING NIGHT PRESENTATION

SING SING

directed by Greg Kwedar

United States // 2023 // English // 105 min

Divine G, imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men in this story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art.

#Marquee, #NarrativeFeature

MARQUEE SCREENINGS

Brief History of A Family

directed by Jianjie Lin

China, Denmark // 2024 // Chinese // 99 min

A middle-class family’s fate becomes intertwined with their only son’s enigmatic new friend in post one-child policy China, putting unspoken secrets, unmet expectations, and untended emotions under the microscope.

#Marquee, #NarrativeFeature

Evil Does Not Exist

directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Japan // 2023 // Japanese // 106 min

Takumi and his daughter Hana live in Mizubiki Village, close to Tokyo. One day, the village inhabitants become aware of a plan to build a camping site near Takumi’s house offering city residents a comfortable “escape” to nature.

#Marquee, #NarrativeFeature

I SAW THE TV GLOW

directed by Jane Schoenbrun

United States // 2024 // English // 100 min

Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show – a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.

#Marquee, #NarrativeFeature

Last Summer

directed by Catherine Breillat

France, Norway // 2023 // French // 106 min

Follows Anne, a brilliant lawyer who lives with her husband Pierre and their daughters. Anne gradually engages in a passionate relationship with Theo, Pierre’s son from a previous marriage, putting her career and family life in danger.

#Marquee, #NarrativeFeature

Red Rooms

directed by Pascal Plante

Canada // 2023 // French // 110 min

The high-profile case of serial killer Ludovic Chevalier has just gone to trial, and Kelly-Anne is obsessed. When reality blurs with her morbid fantasies, she goes down a dark path to seek the final piece of the puzzle: the missing video of a murdered 13-year-old girl, to whom Kelly-Anne bears a disturbing resemblance.

#Marquee, #NarrativeFeature

SING SING

directed by Greg Kwedar

United States // 2023 // English // 105 min

Divine G, imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men in this story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art.

#Marquee, #NarrativeFeature

The Idea of You

directed by Michael Showalter

United States // 2024 // English // 115 min

Solène, a 40-year-old single mom, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.

#Marquee, #NarrativeFeature

Thelma

directed by Josh Margolin

United States // 2024 // English // 97 min

When 93-year-old Thelma Post gets duped by a phone scammer pretending to be her grandson, she sets out on a treacherous quest across the city to reclaim what was taken from her.

#Marquee, #NarrativeFeature

Luther: Never Too Much

directed by Dawn Porter

United Kingdom, United States // 2024 // English // 101 min

Chronicles the life of an iconic musical performer, from childhood musical talent to worldwide fame. Explores his collaborations, influences, character and relationships with family, friends and fans.

#Marquee #DocumentaryFeature

Power

directed by Yance Ford

United States // 2024 // English // 85 min

Driven to contain threats to social order, American policing has exploded in scope and scale over hundreds of years. Now, it can be described by one word: power.

#Marquee #DocumentaryFeature

Seeking Mavis Beacon

directed by Jazmin Jones

United States // 2024 // English // 102 min

Investigates the disappearance and reexamines the legacy of one of the most influential Black women in technology.

#Marquee #DocumentaryFeature

NARRATIVE FEATURES

A Song for Imogene

directed by Erika Arlee

United States // 2023 // English // 104 min

Faced with an unexpected pregnancy, Cheyenne, a once free-spirited songwriter, flees in the night from her possessive boyfriend, Alex. Back in her rural hometown, Cheyenne faces her bitter mother and reunites with her vagabond sister, Janelle: now a single mother to a five-year-old son. The two rekindle their sisterhood and Cheyenne’s forgotten dreams. Meanwhile, Alex discovers evidence of the hidden pregnancy and decides to chase Cheyenne down, challenging her to break a generational cycle of abuse. Immersive in its realism, A SONG FOR IMOGENE is a story of grit set against the grueling landscape of the American South that explores issues of abuse, trauma, and the female bid for independence.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #NarrativeFeature

A Strange Path

directed by Guto Parente

Brazil // 2023 // Portugal // 83 min

A young filmmaker returns to his hometown and attempts to reconnect with his eccentric father as the pandemic rapidly accelerates across Brazil. Resuming their distant father-son relationship proves to be more complicated, however, as bizarre phenomena begin to fray the edges of their reality.

#¡CineMás!, #NarrativeFeature

African Giants

directed by Omar S. Kamara

United States // 2024 // English // 106 min

Over a weekend visit in Los Angeles, two first-generation Sierra Leonean American brothers navigate the changing dynamics of brotherhood after a surprise announcement.

#InCompetition, #Noire, #NarrativeFeature

Asog

directed by Seán Devlin 叶 世民

Canada, Philippines // 2024 // Tagalog, Waray // 101 min

ASOG is a screwball tragicomedy starring a cast of real life Super Typhoon survivors. Jaya is a non-binary teacher whose career as a comedian hosting a late-night television show ended due to a climate disaster that devastated the Philippines. Picking up the pieces in their life, Jaya decides to travel across the country in hopes of winning a beauty pageant and the prize money that comes with it. But before they can leave, a chance encounter with Arnel, a student going the same way in search of family, complicates their solitary plans. As they travel seemingly countless miles together on foot, bike, and boat, the unlikely duo find themselves forever changed by each other and those they encounter on their journey.

#PinkPeach, #CinematographyCompetition, #NarrativeFeature

Atikamekw Suns

directed by Chloé Leriche

Canada // 2023 // Atikamekw, French // 102 min

On June 26, 1977, a vehicle drives into a river outside the Atikamekw community of Manawan in northern Québec. Two Whites survive the accident, but five Atikamekw lose their lives. The police conclude it was an accident, but for the victims’ families, many questions remain unanswered. A historical and poetic story, a hybrid between documentary and fiction — SOLEILS ATIKAMEKW (ATIKAMEKW SUNS) is freely inspired by the dreams, impressions, and memories of the victims’ loved ones.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #CinematographyCompetition, #NarrativeFeature

Boca Chica

directed by Gabriella A. Moses

Dominican Republic // 2023 // Spanish, English // 97 min

As a young girl growing up in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, 12-year-old Desi is powerfully drawn to song and music by a famed ancestor with a musical legacy. Her handsome brother Fran lives in New York pursuing his music, too, while struggling to make ends meet. The long-awaited return of their cousin Elvis and his marriage festivities animate the family and community. But Elvis’ sinister machinations reveal that his business interests involve trafficking children. Threatened by the very people who should care for her most, Desi finds her voice among a group of underground rap artists. BOCA CHICA weaves richly drawn stories into a coming-of-age story of hope and discovery.

#¡CineMás!, #Noire, #NewMavericks, #NarrativeFeature

Do You Say What You Mean?

directed by Win Marks

United States // 2024 // English // 87 min

Aliyah, confident and easy going, quickly falls for a truck driver, Sean. Their relationship plays out in snapshots as they try to build a life together, but the more they try, the more they unravel.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaFeatureCompetition, #NarrativeFeature

Dragoons

directed by Reinis Ubelis

Latvia // 2024 // Latvian // 77 min

Father-to-be Pavel and his pregnant girlfriend Sabine spend their days living like nomads and breaking into houses in search of food and resources. Upon finding themselves lost in a mysterious forest, they seek refuge in a crumbling gothic manor inhabited by two aging siblings, the Dragoons. Soon they find that escape is impossible and Sabine’s delivery is approaching. Haunted by the guilt of leading his girlfriend into a nightmare scenario and falling under the sway of the weird Dragoons, Pavel soon begins to question his own ability to separate reality from dreams.

#InCompetition, #CinematographyCompetition, #NarrativeFeature

Faceless After Dark

directed by Raymond Wood

United States // 2024 // English // 82 min

Following her breakout success as the star of a killer clown horror flick, Bowie now finds herself struggling to capitalize on her newfound semi-fame. But when she is held hostage by an unhinged fan posing as that same killer clown, horror becomes her reality as she fights to survive the night and escape before he completes his sinister plan to recreate the film’s fatal plot. Jenna Kanell from the TERRIFIER franchise gives a tour-de-force performance in this wild, gory ride.

#Georgia Film, #GeorgiaFeatureCompetition, #PinkPeach, #NarrativeFeature

Melk

directed by Stefanie Kolk

Netherlands // 2023 // Dutch // 96 min

Days after giving birth to a stillborn baby, Robin’s breasts start to produce milk. Unable to bring herself to throw it away, Robin makes the unusual decision to donate her milk. As her quest for a place to donate becomes more difficult than anticipated, more and more milk starts to crowd her freezer, relationship, and life.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #NarrativeFeature

Mountains

directed by Monica Sorelle

United States // 2023 // Haitian Creole, English, Spanish // 95 min

Xavier, a Haitian demolition worker, is outgrowing the Little Haiti home he shares with his wife Esperance – a seamstress and school crossing guard – and their son Junior, a young adult pursuing a standup comedy career. MOUNTAINS is a multigenerational drama that explores the relationships between immigrants and their children, Miami’s own stratification of race and nationality, and the looming threat of gentrification.

#Noire, #NewMavericks, #NarrativeFeature

Poor Clare

directed by Blaine Redden

United States // 2024 // English // 119 min

Just before dawn, a strange man appears at Clare’s door. The young filmmaker begins to see this man wherever she goes. She struggles to connect to those around her, to tell them what haunts her, until she meets a mysterious stranger who is intent on showing Clare what she’s most afraid to see. Drawing from the rich and shadowy legacy of underground, cult, and trash film, POOR CLARE is a vivid and dreamlike vision etched in camcorder tape.

#InCompetition, #PinkPeach, #NarrativeFeature

The Battle

directed by Vera Egito

Brazil // 2024 // Portuguese // 84 min

Constructed of just 21 separate shots, THE BATTLE brings you inside the Philosophy School building of São Paulo University on a decisive day in October 1968, that came to be known as the Battle of the Students. As they attempt to carry out a crucial University-wide election, students and Professors of the Left Student Movement face pressure from within and physical threats from the reactionary forces outside their door.

#InCompetition, #PinkPeach, #¡CineMás!, #NewMavericks, #CinematographyCompetition, #NarrativeFeature

The Trap

directed by Lena Headey

United Kingdom // 2023/4 // English // 84 min

Michelle is a broken woman, shut off to the world. Then Joe, a damaged young man, arrives at Michelle’s fortress of solitude and brings her back to life. However, their tender romance is shattered when Joe reveals that he is the son Michelle gave up more than twenty years earlier. After a brutal reckoning, Joe and Michelle set off together in search of Joe’s father. Along the way, they slowly rebuild their relationship, discovering the power of unconditional love and, ultimately, redemption.

#NewMavericks, #NarrativeFeature

We Strangers

directed by Anu Valia

United States // 2024 // English // 80 min

When Rayelle Martin, a Black woman scraping by in Gary, Indiana, scores a job housekeeping for a pair of upper-crust families across town, it seems like a step up from her usual thankless commercial cleaning gigs. However, the slights and secrets that are dealt out in these houses of privilege serve as a constant reminder of her outsider status. Things take a turn when Rayelle shares an impulsive, seemingly harmless lie: that yes, she can speak to the dead. This lie begins to spin out of control, and Ray’s attempt to gain ownership over her own identity goes in directions she could have never predicted.

#In Competition, #NewMavericks, #NarrativeFeature

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

Amakki

directed by Célia Boussebaa

United States, Netherlands // 2024 // Sidamuu Afoo, Sidama // 104 min

AMAKKI, meaning “your mother”, is an intimate journey through Sidama’s coffee-growing hills in Ethiopia. It explores the interconnected lives of a grandmother, a mother, a young girl, and a baby girl, celebrating the profound moments of love, loss, and resilience that shape the tapestry of motherhood and womanhood.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #Noire, #CinematographyCompetition, #DocumentaryFeature

Baghdad on Fire

directed by Karrar Al-Azzawi

Norway, Iraq // 2023 // Arabic // 60 min

BAGHDAD ON FIRE is an energetic account from inside the demonstrations of the new Iraqi youth. Together with friends Khader and Yousif, 19 year old Tiba has started a medical team that helps the brave young protesters. They spend days and nights in tents in Tahrir Square in the center of Baghdad, where they discuss and plan how to bring freedom, democracy and change to Iraq.

#DocumentaryFeature

Caterpillar

directed by Liza Mandelup

United States // 2023 // English // 111 min

Endlessly struggling to feel seen, David becomes infatuated with a mysterious company’s promise to transform people’s lives by permanently changing the color of their eyes. After traveling to India to get the controversial procedure, he begins to question if this artificial beauty will give him the fulfillment he truly seeks.

#PinkPeach, #¡CineMás!, #DocumentaryFeature

Citizen Sleuth

directed by Chris Kasick

United States // 2024 // English // 82 min

CITIZEN SLEUTH follows Emily Nestor and her Mile Marker 181 podcast, as she conducts an amateur murder investigation into the death of Jaleayah Davis. With a growing audience of millions, Emily’s podcast becomes a hit, but as she probes deeper into the case, she’s confronted with a new truth she struggles to tell her listeners.

#DocumentaryFeature

Family Tree

directed by Jennifer MacArthur

United States // 2024 // English // 97 min

FAMILY TREE explores sustainable forestry in North Carolina through the stories of two Black families fighting to preserve their land and legacy. Despite setbacks, they work to create sustainable land to pass on to the next generation. The forest itself and the beauty of its changing seasons become a primary character in this family drama.

#InCompetition, #Noire, #NewMavericks, #DocumentaryFeature

Go Like Hell

directed by Scott Edwards

United States // 2024 // English // 104 min

In an industry dominated by billionaires, a team of renegade engineers bands together to bootstrap a rocket company amidst the sprawling Texas cattle fields. With funding rapidly dwindling and a relentless race against the giants of “big space,” this scrappy startup, led by an eccentric and determined CEO, must defy the odds and race to reach orbit before their finances collapse.

#InCompetition, #DocumentaryFeature

Happy Campers

directed by Amy Nicholson

United States // 2023 // English // 78 min

Every summer, working-class families enjoy waterfront living in a scrappy trailer park off the coast of Virginia. When the relentless march of capitalism threatens their shabby Shangri-La, the denizens of Inlet View face the inevitable, and reveal the secrets to a rich life.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #DocumentaryFeature

Naked Ambition

directed by Dennis Scholl and Kareem Tabsch

United States // 2023 // English // 73 min

Bunny Yeager, once heralded as the world’s prettiest photographer, had a huge influence in 20th-century pop culture. As a model and photographer, she was a trailblazer whose work helped pave the way for both the feminist movement and sexual revolution. Featuring Dita Von Teese, Bruce Weber, and Larry King, NAKED AMBITION is a rediscovery of a brilliant and forgotten artist.

#InCompetition, #PinkPeach, #¡CineMás!, #DocumentaryFeature

Pianoman

directed by Sunny Liu

United States // 2024 // English // 52 min

David Avenando, an undocumented immigrant in NYC, finally achieves his dream of opening a piano factory in Yonkers, but runs into unforeseen circumstances that threaten to take away his livelihood and potentially separate him from his family. This moving film will resonate deeply with those intrigued by civil rights, social justice, and immigration.

#InCompetition, #¡CineMás!, #NewMavericks, #DocumentaryFeature

Rape Play

directed by Gabriella Mykal

United States // 2023 // English // 82 min

RAPE PLAY is an experimental documentary that explores fanfiction writing amongst teenage girls online and the learned narrativization of sexual experiences. Through interviews, lyrical essays, and fantastical reenactment, it touches on internet history, sexual assault discourse, and the magical cultural production happening in the bedrooms of teenage girls worldwide every day.

#InCompetition, #PinkPeach, #NewMavericks, #Noire, #DocumentaryFeature

Richland

directed by Irene Lusztig

United States // 2023 // English // 93 min

Richland, Washington is proud of its heritage as a nuclear company town and proud of the atomic bomb it helped create. RICHLAND offers a prismatic, placemaking portrait of a community staking its identity and future on its nuclear origin story, presenting a timely examination of the habits of thought that normalize the extraordinary violence of the past.

#NewMavericks, #DocumentaryFeature

Taxibol

directed by Tommaso Santambrogio

Italy // 2023 // Spanish, English // 50 min

Driving around the streets of Cuba, Lav Diaz – the famous Filipino director – and Gustavo Flecha – a talkative Cuban taxi driver – find themselves discussing politics, social conditions, and love. Through their dialogue and the subsequent narrative construction, the audience is invited to reflect on the harmful actions of significant historical figures and examine their impact on human lives.

#¡CineMás!, #DocumentaryFeature

Thank You Very Much

directed by Alex Braverman

United States // 2023 // English // 99 min

Throughout his short life, Andy Kaufman’s work dissolved the boundaries between fiction and reality, and his commitment to performance on-stage and off rendered any distinctions between his characters and his real life useless. From Executive Producers Josh and Bennie Safdie, THANK YOU VERY MUCH is the definitive documentary look at how a shy, oddball kid from Long Island became the most polarizing performance artist of the 20th century.

#DocumentaryFeature

The Body Politic

directed by Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough

United States // 2023 // English // 91 min

THE BODY POLITIC is a harbinger of hope in a country plagued by gun violence. In Baltimore, Brandon Scott, an idealistic young leader with a holistic plan to stop chronic violence in his city,is elected mayor. Throughout his first year in office, we follow Brandon as he fights powerful political forces to save lives in Baltimore and reveal a pathway toward healing for the nation.

#Noire #DocumentaryFeature

The South Got Something to Say

directed by The Horne Brothers

United States // 2023 // English // 96 min

Pulling footage from an archive spanning the first fifty years of hip-hop as well as new interviews with Atlanta icons and genre luminaries (Killer Mike, Arrested Development, Goodie Mob, Lil Yachty, Jermaine Dupri), THE SOUTH GOT SOMETHING TO SAY tells the ongoing story of Atlanta’s undeniable impact on hip-hop.

#GeorgiaFilm, #DocumentaryFeature

NARRATIVE SHORTS

8 Minutes 20 Seconds

directed by Harris Doran

United States // 2024 // English // 9 min

Max must race against time to reconcile with his ex-boyfriend for them to be together in Earth’s last moments of sun.

#InCompetition, #PinkPeach, #NarrativeShort

A Bird Called Memory

directed by Leonardo Martinelli

Brazil, United Kingdom // 2023 // Portuguese // 15 min

A bird called Memory has forgotten how to come back home. Lua, a trans woman, searches for Memory in the streets, but the city can be a hostile place.

#¡CineMás!, #PinkPeach, #NarrativeShort

A Forgotten Place

directed by Alice Leigh Barrós

United States // 2024 // English // 14 min

A reclusive stripper returns to her conservative home to answer a question that tortures her: whether she was abducted by an alien or if there’s a darker truth to her past.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #¡CineMás!, #NarrativeShort

A Short Film About Kids

directed by Ibrahim Handal

Palestine // 2023 // Arabic // 10 min

Four kids from the refugee camp in Bethlehem decide to visit the sea for the first time in their lives.

#InCompetition, #NarrativeShort

As You Are

directed by Daisy Friedman

United States // 2023 // English // 14 min

An interabled queer couple spend the night together for the first time.

#NewMavericks, #PinkPeach, #NarrativeShort

Baby Gay

directed by Arielle Frances Bagood

United States // 2024 // English, Mandarin, Shanghainese // 9 min

Desperate to prove her bisexuality, Stevie Lee bluffs her way into a lesbian threesome thinking she’ll “figure it out” when she gets there.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #PinkPeach, #NarrativeShort

Barely Breathing

directed by Derek Evans

United States // 2023 // English // 20 min

An awkward accident forces Sai to move back in with his father, forcing them to bridge the gap left by the death of Sai’s mother years prior.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #NarrativeShort

Becoming

directed by Tramaine Raphael Gray

United States // 2023 // English // 25 min

An imaginative queer teen weaves in and out of his own fantasy world while struggling to connect with his older brother.

#Noire, #PinkPeach, #NarrativeShort

Billy & Mac

directed by Sam Hahn

United States // 2024 // English // 8 min

A closeted high school football player discovers the dead body of his crush.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #PinkPeach, #NarrativeShort

Black Silk

directed by Patrick Michael

United States // 2023 // English // 16 min

A timid black boy is thrust into turmoil when a violent revelation from his estranged father sets him on a harrowing path of self-discovery.

#InCompetition, #Noire, #NarrativeShort

Blue Boy

directed by Tyler Riggs

United States // 2023 // English // 19 min

Insecure New Jersey bodybuilder Joey Rossi, aka Joey Muscles, starts doing steroids in a last-ditch effort to go pro.

#NarrativeShort

Buster’s Onion

directed by Giovanni Tortorici

United States // 2024 // English // 10 min

As an aging grandfather’s mysterious surgery draws near, he and his wife contend with what their 50 years of marriage have come to.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #NarrativeShort

Chickenshit

directed by Ellie Rogers

United Kingdom // 2023 // English // 8 min

At the height of summer, two rowdy boys spend the afternoon tearing through the countryside discovering nature, electricity, and themselves.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #PinkPeach, #NarrativeShort

Claude

directed by Finola Hughes

United States // 2024 // English // 15 min

Her childhood stuffed bunny, Claude, watches his owner navigate her turbulent love life as an adult trans-woman.

#InCompetition, #PinkPeach, #NewMavericks, #NarrativeShort

Definitely Not a Monster

directed by Brea Cola Angelo

United States // 2024 // English // 19 min

After a beloved icon dies after being accused of rape, his devoted widow invites a journalist into their home to clear his name.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #Noire, #NarrativeShort

Don’t Wipe Your Tears

directed by Dominick Cormier

United States // 2024 // English // 16 min

A young couple is triggered by each of their childhood traumas after a playful moment turns upside down.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #Noire, #NarrativeShort

Everything Goes Dark

directed by Alex Casimir

United States // 2023 // English // 15 min

A Black high school student prepares to take her senior yearbook photo when horrors lurking within come to the surface.

#InCompetition, #Noire, #NarrativeShort

Free Lunch

directed by Samuel Laine

United States // 2024 // English // 4 min

A first grader is forced to perform manual labor after failing to cover his two-dollar lunch debt.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #Noire, #NarrativeShort

Goodnight, Moon

directed by Michael Patten

United States // 2023 // English // 18 min

After hijacking his father’s ashes, Steve Gailule makes a suburban pilgrimage to his childhood home.

#InCompetition, #NarrativeShort

Ham

directed by Fiona Hampton

United Kingdom // 2023 // English // 12 min

On a walk through the woods in the depths of rural England, childhood friends Cathy and Jules find a baby.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks

Happy Thanksgiving

directed by ishkwaazhe Shane McSauby

United States // 2023 // English // 8 min

An Indigenous man takes a Happy Thanksgiving wish very very

personally.

#InCompetition, #NarrativeShort

Heaven is Nobody’s

directed by Hector Prats

United States, Spain // 2024 // English // 12 min

A boy journeys through a nightmarish city to find a cure for his mom, as a dancing curse descends on him and his home.

#InCompetition, #¡CineMás!, #NarrativeShort

I Could Just Die, and That Would Be All Right

directed by A.K. Espada

United States // 2023 // English // 19 min

A suicidal woman lures a monster into the woods to kill her only to wake up the next day as an undead vampire.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #NewMavericks, #¡CineMás!, #NarrativeShort

I Didn’t Mean To Say I Love You

directed by Jenna D’Angelo

United States // 2023 // English // 7 min

Abby has a full-on meldown after accidentally saying “I love you” at the end of a voicemail to an ex.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #NewMavericks, #NarrativeShort

It Stays with us

directed by Rich Perez

United States // 2023 // English, Spanish // 14 min

A young Latino teen struggles with his lingering grief years after a devastating loss.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #¡CineMás!, #Noire, #NarrativeShort

It’s All Happening

directed by Sammy Grand

United States // 2024 // English // 14 min

Through a series of phone calls, Hazel and Rowan discuss Rowan’s upcoming move to New York where they will finally live together despite their rapidly deteriorating friendship.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #NarrativeShort

Jedo’s Dead

directed by Sara Nimeh

United States // 2024 // English, Lebanese // 11 min

A young Middle Eastern girl confronts loss when she finds her dead grandfather. Alone and confused, she works through the stages of grief.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #NarrativeShort

Jellyfish and Lobster

directed by Yasmin afifi

United Kingdom // 2023 // English // 20 min

Two elderly and terminally ill patients in a care home find magic in the mysterious swimming pool in the basement.

#NewMavericks, #NarrativeShort

Kayla Baby

directed by Clark Comstock

United States // 2024 // English // 16 min

When a girl and her sister are forced to relocate to an abandoned housing development, they befriend a teenage boy and an old man.

#InCompetition, #NarrativeShort

Klette

directed by Michael Abay

Belgium // 2022 // Dutch, French // 17 min

A day’s journey of an unaccomplished 26-year-old woman in Brussels after a one-night stand.

#Noire, #NarrativeShort

Konpa

directed by Al’Ikens Plancher

United States // 2023 // Haitian Creole, English // 9 min

A young Haitian-American learns how to dance Konpa to impress his crush.

#Noire, #NarrativeShort

Lava

directed by Carmen Jiménez

Spain // 2023 // Spanish // 18 min

Berta is very happy to spend time with her cousin but doesn’t realize he has other intentions.

#NewMavericks, #NarrativeShort

Living Reality

directed by Philip Thompson

United States // 2024 // English // 16 min

An exploration of the emotional divide between fiction and reality in the American sitcom.

#InCompetition, #Noire, #¡CineMás!, #NarrativeShort

Mr. Bold

directed by Aiman Mimiko

United States , Nigeria // 2023 // Yoruba // 13 min

A young boy attempts to earn the respect of his older brother by desecrating a Mosque in a small Nigerian town.

#InCompetition, #Noire, #NarrativeShort

Okem

directed by Joshua Okwuosa

United States // 2023 // Igbo, English // 15 min

Okem, a Nigerian immigrant, is faced with his worst nightmare when he receives a call from home informing him his mother has been kidnapped.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #NarrativeShort

One Happy Customer

directed by WATTS

United States // 2024 // // 6 min

An aged sex worker dispatches her clientele quickly with a special trick, until an unexpected client arrives with a special trick of his own.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #NarrativeShort

Rainbow Sun

directed by Malik Ali

United States // 2023 // English, Spanish // 15 min

A father and son must decide if the secrets they have kept from each other will break the family or if love will allow them to push past it.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #Noire, #NarrativeShort

Shut Up & Fish

directed by Raul Sanchez & Pasqual Gutierrez

United States // 2023 // English // 14 min

When friend group of Chicano teens go fishing for the first time, Aiden, the newest to the group, finds he must challenge the status quo.

#InCompetition, #¡CineMás!, #NarrativeShort

Skettel

directed by Moon Lee Ferguson

United States // 2024 // English // 14 min

A single mom of a special needs child struggles to keep her head above water as she tackles the day as a bottle girl with a quarter tank of gas.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #NewMavericks, #Noire, #NarrativeShort

Ten to One

directed by Jonathon Pawlowski

United States // 2023 // English // 6 min

Daniel and his personal care assistant prepare for a first date, but when things go bad, Daniel calls on a friend to calm him down.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #NewMavericks, #NarrativeShort

Terminally Ill

directed by Christopher J. Cole

United States // 2024 // English // 8 min

When a rapper is summoned to his grandmother’s deathbed, he engages in a madcap freestyle in an attempt to prevent her from dying.

#InCompetition, #Noire, #NarrativeShort

The G-Spot

directed by MELISSA BAYER

United States // 2023 // English // 5 min

A woman’s newest sex toy possesses unforeseen mystical power.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #NewMavericks, #NarrativeShort

the girl with the om tattoo

directed by Paras Chaudhari, Marquelle Young

United States // 2024 // English // 25 min

When the livelihood of her yoga studio is threatened by a thriving yoga influencer industry, Nalini’s struggle for self-worth sends her into a destructive downward spiral.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #NewMavericks, #Noire, #NarrativeShort

The Last Black Dinosaur

directed by Danielle Nebeliuk

United States // 2024 // English // 14 min

A cop slips into a musical alternate reality and sees the past, present, and future of the black man he kills.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #Noire #NewMavericks, #NarrativeShort

The Museum

directed by Annette Elliot

United States // 2024 // English // 15 min

After years of rejection, a Black artist confronts a past he has been unable to forget.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #NarrativeShort

The Year of Staring At Noses

directed by Karen Knox, Matt Eastman

Canada // 2024 // English // 22 min

A woman undergoes plastic surgery in an attempt to become a contestant on a beloved reality television show.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #NarrativeShort

Wokman

directed by Jeremy Thao

United States // 2023 // Mandarin, English // 16 min

An American-born Chinese boy gains a perspective on his parents’ American Dream after starting to work at the family restaurant.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #NarrativeShort

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

A Home on Every Floor

directed by Signe Rosenlund-Hauglid

Norway // 2023 // Norwegian // 11 min

A young Eritrean poet from Oslo uses her voice to excavate the lost home of her childhood.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #Noire, #DocumentaryShort

A Synonym For Art: Rodgric J.

directed by Kasey L. Martin

United States // 2023 // English // 3 min

A Black man shares his personal journey of self-expression through tattoos.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #Noire, #DocumentaryShort

About a Bowshot Away

directed by Sangsun Choi

United States // 2024 // English, Korean // 14 min

With a little help from her parents, a young Korean-American girl pursues her dreams of becoming an Olympic archer.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #DocumentaryShort

American Seams

directed by Carly Jakins

United States // 2024 // English, Navajo // 17 min

The stories of three quilters reveal an intimate portrait of rural women in the American West.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #DocumentaryShort

And Still the Seed

directed by Llaima Suwani Sanfiorenzo

Puerto Rico // 2023 // Spanish, English, Latin // 14 min

This short film tells a captivating story about the importance of reforestation, with Puerto Rico’s native and endemic trees as the protagonists.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #¡CineMás!, #DocumentaryShort

Cycles

directed by Pisie Hochheim; Tony Oswald

United States // 2024 // English // 14 min

A single mom from rural Kentucky travels to San Diego to sell her eggs in order to support her family.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #DocumentaryShort

Elephant

directed by Wes Sterrs

United States // 2023 // English // 15 min

“Elephant” spins a yarn of quiet observation against the backdrop of Maine’s emerging Spring as the tightly-wound circle of life unfurls.

#InCompetition, #DocumentaryShort

Friendly Signs

directed by Rahsaan Thomas

United States // 2022 // English, ASL // 22 min

An incarcerated man seeks to start a sign language class inside a state prison.

#InCompetition, #Noire, #DocumentaryShort

Goodbye, Morganza

directed by Devon Blackwell

United States // 2024 // English // 15 min

Years after a family’s displacement, the youngest daughter is left to pick up the pieces—all of them fitting within 2 storage units.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #Noire, #DocumentaryShort

I Am More Dangerous Dead

directed by Majiye Uchibeke

United States, Nigeria, UK // 2022 // English // 24 min

Poetic tribute to Nigerian writer and environmental activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, who was executed for his beliefs.

#InCompetition, #Noire, #DocumentaryShort

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World

directed by Julio Palacio

United States // 2024 // English // 23 min

A teenage girl with a rare form of autism finds her voice after 14 years of being silent.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #¡CineMás!, #DocumentaryShort

Map to the Sirens

directed by Demetrius Antonio Lewis

United States // 2024 // English // 15 min

An exploration of the landscapes and history of the American South through the eyes of rideshare drivers

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #Noire, #DocumentaryShort

My Queerceañera

directed by Marcos Nieves

United States // 2023 // Spanish // 17 min

Upon turning fifty years old, Karyna, a transgender immigrant, is determined to fulfill her lifelong dream of celebrating her Quinceañera.

#InCompetition, #¡CineMás!, #PinkPeach, #DocumentaryShort

Olive

directed by Lev Omelchenko

United States // 2023 // English // 12 min

“Olive” follows an energetic woman on her daily routine of salvaging and redistributing food and “waste” across Atlanta, GA.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition

Pirsas

directed by Angélica M. Torres Tamayo

Colombia // 2023 // Spanish // 20 min

16 years after a tragedy that took her brothers life, the director returns with her mother to the site of the event, looking for answers.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #¡CineMás!, #DocumentaryShort

Prelude of a Story

directed by Ashley Salman

Chile // 2023 // Spanish, English // 17 min

Following her mothers passing, a young Chilean woman searches through archival footage to try and understand who her mother really was.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #NewMavericks, #¡CineMás!, #DocumentaryShort

Seven Acres and a Church

directed by Caroline Josey Karoki

United States // 2023 // English // 7 min

A passionate community matriarch fights to preserve her church, heritage, and community’s history in Savannah, GA.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #NewMavericks, #Noire, #DocumentaryShort

The Alchemy of David

directed by Nicholas Woytuk

United States // 2023 // English // 15 min

An artist-photographer reflects on the state of his medium and wonders if the digital age has taken the magic out of making art.

#InCompetition, #DocumentaryShort

The Waiting

directed by Volker Schlecht

Germany // 2023 // English // 15 min

Mysterious deaths occur all over the planet and have a similar pattern. Why have so many species vanished?

#InCompetition, #DocumentaryShort

We Exist in Memory

directed by Darian Woehr

United States, Brazil // 2024 // Spanish, Warao // 13 min

How do you rebuild “home” from nothing but memories? Through intergenerational conversations, we witness the complexity of raising a new generation in displacement.

#InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #DocumentaryShort

ANIMATED SHORTS

27

directed by Flóra Anna Buda

France, Hungary // 2023 // Hungarian // 11 min

Alice is 27 years old today. She still lives with her parents and tends to live in her dreams to escape her dreary everyday life.

#NewMavericks, #AnimatedShort

A Paw Over Dark

directed by Dorian Saisse, Marisa Molson

United States // 2023 // English // 11 min

A washed-up actor descends into madness after a dog steals his spotlight.

#InCompetition, #AnimatedShort

ATM

directed by Chih-Ching Tseng

Taiwan, United States // 2022 // English // 3 min

A story about a money machine, a poor man, and cat food.

#InCompetition, #AnimatedShort

Discoteque

directed by Masashi Yamamoto

United States // 2023 // English // 5 min

I feel your beat, you feel my rhythm, till the end.

#PinkPeach, #InCompetition, #AnimatedShort

Don’t Forget to Take Medicines on Time

directed by Xiaoxuan Han

China // 2023 // Chinese // 2 min

Have the mushrooms not disappeared yet？

#InCompetition, #AnimatedShort

Lil Sherbet

directed by Xinhe Zhao

China, United States // 2023 // Chinese // 3 min

My body is mine, but not all mine.

#NewMavericks, #InCompetition, #AnimatedShort

Mira

directed by Eva Louise Hall

United States // 2023 // English // 11 min

An accordionist busker gets more than she bargained for when her desire to be noticed attracts the attention of a dangerous competitor.

#NewMavericks, #InCompetition, #AnimatedShort

Provisions

directed by Kheyal Roy-Meighoo

United States // 2023 // English // 4 min

A young American woman asks her grandmother how to make traditional Trinidadian provision soup while discussing home, family, and diaspora.

#GeorgiaFilm, #InCompetition, #NewMavericks, #AnimatedShort

The Lost Courier

directed by Ma Zidong

China // 2023 // Chinese, English // 3 min

It may have gone through some incredible things before the courier reached us.

#InCompetition, #AnimatedShort

The Nectar Instead

directed by Yoo Lee

United States // 2023 // English // 4 min

A young fly gets trapped in a fly trap in a stop-motion studio, only to have an existential realization about its entire life.

#InCompetition, #AnimatedShort

The Sun is Bad

directed by Rachel Mow

United States // 2023 // Cantonese // 3 min

In 80s Hong Kong, a temperamental girl tries to destroy the sun and stop it from melting her city using toys.

#InCompetition, #AnimatedShort

Vainglorious

directed by Gabriel Ugbodaga

United States, Nigeria // 2023 // English // 8 min

A skilled young boxer and a determined father clash in a traditional Nigerian boxing match.

#Noire, #InCompetition, #AnimatedShort

Worry World

directed by Jessica Patterson

Ireland // 2023 // English // 9 min

What price would you pay for the connection?

#NewMavericks, #InCompetition, #AnimatedShort

EXPERIMENTAL SHORTS

(ಥ﹏ಥ) ✧_MY PARENTS ARE CIA PSY0PS_!!!* ಠ_ಠ

directed by Haydon Mayer

United States // 2023 // English // 10 min

On a sleepy summer night in 2004, my parents are fighting but I wish they would shut up because I’m trying to fix my new blog.

#ExperimentalShort

Burnt Milk

directed by Joseph Douglas Elmhirst

United States, Jamaica // 2023 // English, Patois // 9 min

When an isolated Jamaican midwife takes a moment of solace by following a ritual, she’s taken home.

#Noire, #ExperimentalShort

Chamber of Shadows

directed by OK Seyoung

South Korea // 2023 // // 11 min

Eadweard Muybridge’s photographs of animals, people, and landscapes begin to move in a transparent acrylic frame.

#ExperimentalShort

Decomp Disco

directed by Russell Sheaffer & Aaron Michael Smith

United States // 2024 // English // 5 min

“Taking place entirely on “Cybill’s Disco Jet

#PinkPeach, #ExperimentalShort

Devouring Stones Up Close

directed by Cat Rider, Zap Mcconnell

United States // 2024 // English // 9 min

A dance film that serves as an expression of feminine rage and channels the spirits of those whose land we walk, create, and dance on.

#NewMavericks, #PinkPeach, #ExperimentalShort

Islets of Langerhans

directed by Anna Winter

United States // 2023 // English // 5 min

Islets of Langerhans is an experimental documentary about chronic illness and mother/daughter relationships

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #NewMavericks, #ExperimentalShort

Photosynthesis

directed by Brian Zahm

United States // 2023 // // 7 min

Seeds. Light. Water. Life.

#ExperimentalShort

The Expectation of the Observed

directed by Stephanie J Williams

United States // 2022 // // 5 min

This stop motion about labor features disembodied meaty legs, flayed of skin, dancing in repetition even as they start to disintegrate.

#Noire, #ExperimentalShort

They Got Me Goin’ In On My Day Off.

directed by Luis Figueroa Caunedo

United States // 2024 // English // 5 min

A lo-fi, dry-humored glimpse of a Manhattan bus driver who gets called in to work on his day off.

#¡CineMás!, #ExperimentalShort

Wonderful

directed by Daniel Martinico

United States // 2024 // // 4 min

Into the flickering abyss. Tiny fragments sourced from Frank Capra’s IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE are folded into a stroboscopic incantation.

#ExperimentalShort

MUSIC VIDEO

Ara – Torn

directed by Sinan Taner

Switzerland // 2023 // English // 4 min

TORN portrays the structure and fragility of a relationship by depicting inner states. A story about the rupture of patterns.

#MusicVideo

billy woods and Kenny Segal – Soft Landing

directed by Henry Nelson, Tim Blake Nelson

United States // 2023 // English // 3 min

Birds fly high you know how I feel, sun in the sky you now how I feel, breeze drifting on you know how I feel, birds fly high you know how I feel.

#¡CineMás!, #MusicVideo

E – Glitter Electron

directed by Chihiro Sato, Takaaki Numa, E

Japan // 2022 // // 6 min

This film is a glitter storm of pleasant and strange visual images and electronic sounds on the theme of electricity, which is the driving force of modern civilization.

#NewMavericks, #MusicVideo

Home is Where – Yes! Yes! A Thousand Times Yes!

directed by Texas Smith

United States // 2023 // English // 6 min

A woman time travels back in time to her mother’s past, present, and future on September 10th, 2001.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #MusicVideo

Mad Fox – Cinerama

directed by Matt Fulks

United States // 2023 // English // 4 min

Louisville rapper Mad Fox recreates 30 of film’s most iconic moments

#MusicVideo

Nicole Blakk – Run

directed by SYCHELLE-KRISTINA YANDA

United Kingdom // 2023 // English // 3 min

Everybody’s running from something, right?

#NewMavericks, #MusicVideo

Pattie Gonia, Quinn Christopherson, and Yo-Yo Ma – Won’t Give Up

directed by Abdul Kassamali

United States // 2023 // English // 5 min

Climate justice and environmental justice are inextricably linked – how we treat this planet is how we treat each other.

#Noire, #MusicVideo

Pronto – Light Light

directed by Maximilian Speidel

Switzerland // 2022 // Swiss German, English // 6 min

A young adult clears out his mother’s apartment, unlocking his quest to preserve her unconditional love through cherished memories.

#MusicVideo

Quinn Bentley – Stripes

directed by Sarah Menasce

United States // 2024 // English // 3 min

STRIPES is about a young woman’s intrusive thoughts, slowly taking on a concrete & sinister form.

#NewMavericks, #¡CineMás!, #MusicVideo

Sadmadbad – Everything is Fine

directed by Naomi Plasterer

United States // 2023 // English // 3 min

From birth to death a painful life full of trials and tribulations. Everything is not fine. Will their next life be better?

#NewMavericks, #¡CineMás!, #MusicVideo

Tammy Lakkis – Get Up

directed by Oksana Mirzoyan

United States // 2023 // English // 3 min

A live performance by electronic music composer Tammy Lakkis of her song “Get Up.”

#NewMavericks, #MusicVideo

Tim Aminov – Ultraviolence

directed by Andrei Maica

Kazakhstan // 2022 // Russian, Kazakh // 3 min

How does the crowd feel? Where does this collective unconscious come from, ready to kill and indulge in the idea of violence?

#MusicVideo

Zulu – From Tha Gods To Earth

directed by Malakai

United States // 2023 // English // 5 min

Black Culture is not a monolith. FROM THA GODS TO EARTH explores the metamorphosis of Black Ancestry through hardcore punk.

#Noire, #MusicVideo

EPISODIC

Do It To Me If You Want

directed by Elise Kibler, James Udom

United States // 2023 // English // 19 min

Alexandra runs into her ex’s identical twin Kent at a Halloween frat party.

#NewMavericks, #Noire, #Episodic

Last Option

directed by Don-Dimitri Joseph

United States // 2024 // English // 11 min

Daniel, a gifted psychic with the ability to see into the future, decides to use his powers to commit burglaries.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #Noire, #Episodic

Lucy & Sara

directed by Susan Park

United States // 2024 // English // 7 min

Two unlikely sisters learn to lean on each other after the death of their beloved father despite their seemingly toxic relationship.

#NewMavericks, #Episodic

Roboto

directed by Keone & Mari Madrid

United States // 2023 // English // 18 min

A choreographer hits rock bottom when a dancing artificial intelligence puts him out of work and becomes everyone’s favorite dance partner.

#NewMavericks, #Episodic

The Comic Shop

directed by Robert Butler III

United States // 2023 // English // 13 min

A former engineering major opens up her own Comic Book store in the heart of Los Angeles with her quirky friends.

#Noire, #NewMavericks, #Episodic

The Murder on Cape Melancholy

directed by Christian ‘Blaque’ Meier

United States // 2024 // English // 26 min

After being accused of a brutal murder, Todd Bishop plunges into chaos uncovering twisted town secrets on his quest for vindication.

#GeorgiaFilm, #GeorgiaShortCompetition, #Noire, #Episodic

VIRTUAL REALITY

Comfortless

directed by Gina Kim

United States, Korea // 2023 // English, Korean // 16 min

Filmed on-site, COMFORTLESS immerses in American Town, a brothel exclusive to the U.S. Air Force Base in Kunsan, South Korea.

#NewMavericks, #VirtualReality

Even You Leave: A Neighborhood Sketchbook

directed by Geoffrey Beatty

United States // 2023 // English // 4 min

A hand-drawn, animated, 360° film documenting a historic neighborhood in Philadelphia.

#VirtualReality

Minitourism

directed by Jan Grabowski

Poland // 2023 // Polish // 8 min

A trip around the world that turns out to be a metaphorical journey set in a miniature park.

#VirtualReality