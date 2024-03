Awards Results: 2024 Academy Award Nominees and Winners

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

WINNER

WHAT WAS I MADE FOR? from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

NOMINEES

THE FIRE INSIDE from Flamin’ Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

I’M JUST KEN from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

IT NEVER WENT AWAY from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson