Backlight Student Film Festival, Inc. Announces 2024 Festival

Backlight Student Film Festival announced that this year’s festival will take place on April 20th and 21st, 2024 in Athens, GA. The non-profit will host its annual two-day student short film festival, including film screenings, a panel, a red carpet, industry mixer, and an awards ceremony.

The competitive festival will accept submissions from undergraduate and graduate students at colleges and universities across the state of Georgia, with a historic acceptance rate of 8%. Backlight will accept films in two categories: short-form (under 7 minutes) and mid-length (7-25 minutes).

ABOUT BACKLIGHT STUDENT FILM FESTIVAL

Backlight Student Film Festival, Inc. is a non-profit whose mission is to foster innovation and creativity within the Georgia film community by promoting and highlighting the work of aspiring student filmmakers across the state.

Founded in 2021, Backlight is an emerging festival offering a variety of opportunities for students to develop their talent in the media entertainment industry through a networking mixer, red carpet, film screenings, industry panels, and an awards ceremony featuring industry professionals, film academics, and notable alumni of Georgia colleges and universities. The festival is supported across the Georgia industry with support from Assembly Studios, Trilith Institute, Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, Georgia Film Office, Athens Film Office, Project Casting, Epting Events, and professionals throughout the state.

Backlight’s board includes executive directors Aleesa de Castro, Cate de Castro, and Rayna Sklar and works in conjunction with Backlight Student Film Festival of Athens, a charter organization of the non-profit on campus at the University of Georgia. As the film industry expands into Georgia, Backlight Student Film Festival, Inc. provides outlets for student filmmakers to showcase their talents and build connections within their local film community.