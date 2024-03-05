Brandon Flynn and Hamish Linklater Talk Shooting AppleTV’s Manhunt In ‘Beautiful’ Savannah

The stars of the AppleTV show Manhunt, Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why and Scream VI) and Hamish Linklater (The Big Short and Fantastic Four) caught up with Georgia Entertainment at SCADTV Fest to discuss their experience shooting in Savannah. Manhunt, a conspiracy thriller based on a book by the same name, tells the story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth following the famous assassination of Abraham Lincoln. The seven-episode miniseries produced by Walden Media and Lionsgate also stars Tobias Menzies, Lovie Simone, Anthony Boyle, and more.

