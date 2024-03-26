Centennial Yards unveils sports and entertainment district plans

Centennial Yards, the massive $5 billion mixed-use development rising across from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena, has announced its next phase: “a world-class sports and entertainment district.”

According to a press release, 8 acres of the property – formerly known as The Gulch – will feature 480,000 square feet of entertainment, retail, and restaurant space, including a hotel.

The district will also feature a fan gathering plaza, just in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches being held at the stadium. See more at Rough Draft.