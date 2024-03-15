Cherokee Office of Economic Development Hosts 5th Annual Film Summit With Distinguished Guests

Yesterday the Cherokee Office of Economic Development hosted “Metro Atlanta’s Premier Filmmakers Event” at the YANMAR Evo Center in Acworth. The 5th annual Cherokee Film Summit, geared for residents of the county, held panel discussions with renowned industry executives, artists, and entertainment business professionals. In addition, attendees could take part in interactive breakout sessions to learn more about screenwriting, acting, project development, production management, and more. The night concluded with a panel of distinguished guests: Billy Gabor (Company 3), Todd Harris (Skillshot Media & Ghost Gaming), John Swartz (Tv & Film Creative Producer), and Grant Wainscott (MAC).

“Cultivating community takes time – something Cherokee County has always understood,” stated the Office of Economic Development. “That’s why five years ago, we boldly built upon Cherokee’s budding film community and launched the Cherokee Film Summit to foster our community of creatives. Since then, we’ve been making Reel. Community. Connection. We’ve inspired filmmakers across Metro-Atlanta, connected creatives with each other and helped members of our community land their dream jobs.”

