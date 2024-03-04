Cinematic Beauty: The Bright Future of Coastal Georgia Is Undeniable

By Matt Campbell, President and Executive Director of the Coastal Entertainment Alliance

It is no secret that Georgia’s coast is a treasure trove for the creative mind, overflowing with a spirited mix of business and industry. The coastal region offers boundless opportunities for budding entrepreneurs and innovators to bloom—from the dazzling film and TV production scene in Savannah, the alluring art galleries on St. Simons Island, the soulful music of the Gullah Geechie culture, and on down to the enchanting world of animation in St. Mary’s.

Only six of Georgia’s 159 counties are blessed to touch the ocean, and each of these small coastal towns offers its own distinct vibe and individuality. Unique experiences and hidden gems can be discovered up and down the coast. Whether it’s Tybee’s Pirate’s Fest, Darien’s Blessing of the Fleet or stepping back in time at the “Dead town of Sunbury.”

There is no shortage of classic Americana, giving the Georgia coast all of the ingredients for a roaring entertainment scene.

The stunning natural beauty of more than 100 miles of coastline, 14 barrier islands and 300 square miles of open Atlantic Ocean provide a picturesque canvas to create a masterpiece. With nine major estuaries, 3,400 miles of tidal shoreline, sprawling maritime forests and Spanish moss-draped live oak trees, the Georgia coast is a source of endless inspiration.

And it’s not just the breathtaking landscape that calls out to creatives from all over the world; it is the diverse culture and unique blend of Native American, Spanish and British influences, along with the storied past of the region that serves as a muse for many.

The tales of exploration, tragedy and triumph that are so deeply ingrained into the fabric of coastal life offer an idyllic setting for artists, filmmakers and writers. In addition, the rise of digital streaming platforms and the increasing demand for authentic content pairs quite nicely with the rich history and cinematic beauty found on the coast and provides new avenues for creatives to showcase their talents and gain recognition.

Coastal Georgia is poised to witness significant growth in its entertainment industry over the coming years. As the state’s Creative Economy continues to broaden its reach, job creation and revenue for local economies will grow, while enhancing the personality of the area.

As the picturesque beaches, historic landmarks and charming communities continue to attract visitors and investors, the future looks bright for the creative sector and the businesses that choose to tap into the coastal market.

This summer, a group of leaders from Coastal Georgia held a small gathering to discuss ways to favorably promote and attract more investment in these communities. The Coastal Entertainment Alliance was formed to represent businesses, educational institutions and local governments along the coast that support Georgia’s growing Creative Economy. Its mission is to support workforce development programs and career paths for Georgians living along the coast while promoting the resources available for film, music and other entertainment initiatives.

Together with Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties, the Coastal Entertainment Alliance is embracing the wave of possibilities that are headed to shore. In the spirit of Savannah native Johnny Mercer, let us continue to “accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, latch on to the affirmative, don’t mess with Mister in-between… you’ve got to spread joy up to the maximum, bring gloom down to the minimum and have faith….”

To read more features from the Creative Economy Journal, visit here.