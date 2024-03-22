CNN debuts new Atlanta studio, with AR features to follow

CNN’s Atlanta studios have finally moved out of CNN Center to the network’s Techwood campus.

Way back in June 2020, what was then WarnerMedia announced that it would sell CNN Center in Atlanta, which had been its home since 1987. CNN originally used a building in Techwood as its home since its launch in 1980.

It was sold in 2021 to CP Group, with CNN using a leaseback option to retain some studio and other operations in the building until they could be relocated to Techwood.

