Discover Dunwoody Announces Giveaway: Trip for 2 to Join Georgia Entertainment @ Sundance 2025

Discover Dunwoody has announced plans to give away a trip for two to join Georgia Entertainment at the Sundance Film Festival 2025.

With the launch of their latest entertainment community focussed endeavor, FUNWOODY.com, Discover Dunwoody is registering all those that sign up to the monthly FUNWOODY newsletter for a chance to win. The winner will receive two roundtrip airline tickets, accommodations, and access to some of the best parties and meetups in Park City including the Georgia Entertainment ‘Script to Screen’ event. (Sign up for the newsletter by visiting FUNWOODY.com)

“From script to screen, Georgia has it all for filmmakers of any size. We are excited to promote the state’s workforce, infrastructure and passion at Sundance,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment. “Through this partnership with Discover Dunwoody, we are extremely proud to host the winner and their guest alongside our presence in Park City in 2025.”

Georgia Entertainment’s event will be held at Wasatch Brew Pub at the top of Historic Main Street in Park City. Additional Sundance Film Festival programming will be announced in later in 2024. The winner of the Sundance travel package will be announced at the Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 event on December 11, 2024.

FUNWOODY is a resource for film, music, arts and other professionals working in the entertainment industry. A service of Discover Dunwoody, the initiative is aimed at promoting the city to producers, directors, and location scouts while servicing local businesses engaged in the region’s growing creative industries.

For your chance to win, signup to the FUNWOODY.com newsletter.