Eagle Rock Studios to Host Signature Georgia Entertainment 100, Presented by Explore Gwinnett and Gateway 85 CID

Georgia Entertainment today announced the date and location of the Signature Georgia Entertainment 100. The event will take place on April 23, 2024 at Eagle Rock Studios in Gwinnett. The event is presented in partnership by Explore Gwinnett and Gateway 85 CID. The special invite only affair will draw over 500 of the who’s who in entertainment including directors, producers, legislators, financiers, and other creatives.

“Our Signature 100 events are special for many reasons and this one in Gwinnett is certainly going to be an evening to remember,” said Randy Davidson, Founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “Together with our partners, we are curating another rich event around intentional networking between top influencers and policymakers interested in Georgia’s creative industries.”

The Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 will be held at Eagle Rock Studios on the evening of April 23rd with a special afterparty at the brand new Westin Gwinnett’s rooftop. As the host hotel for the event, VIP guests will gather the next morning for a special breakfast at the hotel for further engagement. At the event, Georgia Entertainment will award the Entertainment Entrepreneur of the Year. This honor is given to one Georgian deeply involved in the innovation and business of entertainment with a deep passion for expanding Georgia’s creative industries. Invites are being shared with partners. (Request an invitation.)

“Georgia’s creative economy is shining brightly around the world and inside the state one of the leading communities is Gwinnett County,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment. “The private and public collaboration between business owners, government officials and economic development leaders has the region growing on all fronts and especially in terms of job opportunities for Georgians.”

More details will be released soon including special VIP guests, agenda and partners of the event. Request an invite or contact us for more information about supporting this event.