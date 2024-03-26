Georgia-based Eclipse Creative’s “Homegrown” series is back with Season 4

Season 4 of popular backyard makeover series “Homegrown” premieres April 6th on Max, Magnolia Network, and Discovery+ with bigger harvests, fluffier alpacas, and overflowing golden honey. All new episodes teach viewers innovative strategies for converting urban backyards into flourishing gardens and introduce even more adorable farm animals sure to capture the hearts of viewers. Beyond practical tips, every episode of “Homegrown” is anchored in connection: to the source of your food, family, and community.

This season celebrates core virtues exemplified through backyard farming, including “Preserve”, “Go Green”, and “Engage”. Audiences have embraced prior seasons, feeling inspired to cultivate their own gardens and obtaining a deeper appreciation of what is truly farm-to-table. Watch “Homegrown” exclusively on Max, Magnolia Network, and Discovery+ to see Eclipse Creative’s work as show creator, writer, producer, production, and post team. The new season airs on Saturdays beginning April 6th, 2024 with a double episode premiere.

Executive Produced and Directed by Jennifer Mador, alongside Showrunner Nicole Chiulli. About Eclipse Creative, Inc. Eclipse is a full-service production and post house in Atlanta that specializes in television series, promos, branded content, digital content, repacks and reformatting acquisitions. Eclipse is credited with numerous long-form & short-form projects for networks such as Food Network, Magnolia, Discovery, HBO, CNN, MSNBC, and ID.