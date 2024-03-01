Georgia Film Academy Summer Camp Registration Now Open for High School Students

Georgia Film Academy (GFA) today announced it is offering four summer camps for high school students ages 14 to 17. Each camp, led by industry professionals who have worked on major movie productions and television shows, will be held at Trilith Studios. Campers will have the opportunity to become immersed in hands-on training in screenwriting, filmmaking and post-production.

Camp sessions include:

Introduction to Filmmaking Summer Camp, June 3 – 7

Screenwriting Summer Camp, June 3 – 7

Post-Production Summer Camp, July 15 – 19 or July 22-26

Advanced Filmmaking Summer Camp, July 15 – 19 or July 22-26

Introduction to Filmmaking Summer Camp provides campers with scriptwriting, production, post-production and other filmmaking techniques needed to create original short films. The final day of camp includes an opportunity for parents and guardians to view students’ projects.

Screenwriting Summer Camp provides students with the chance to delve into the intricacies of crafting captivating on-screen narratives. Participants will not only gain insights into the art of storytelling for the screen but also hone their skills by crafting original scripts. The culmination of their efforts occurs during the Advanced Filmmaking Summer Camp, where scripts are brought to life in dynamic and engaging film projects. This integrated approach allows students to seamlessly apply their screenwriting knowledge and witness the transformation of their ideas into compelling visual stories.

During the overlapping sessions of Post-Production Summer Camps and Advanced Filmmaking Summer Camps, advanced filmmaking students will learn production concepts and collaborate with actors from Alliance Theatre’s Acting for Screen camp. Simultaneously, post-production students will form teams to edit the short films created by advanced filmmaking students. Each week concludes with a screening event, where parents and guardians are invited to witness the completed projects.

“Our camps serve as a vital bridge to enlighten high school students about employment opportunities within the creative industries, contributing to the cultivation of a robust workforce,” said Scott Votaw, assistant vice chancellor at the University System of Georgia where he leads GFA. “It is through this programing that we can begin training the next generation of screenwriting, filmmaking and post-production professionals and continue moving this industry forward.”

Since its founding in 2015, GFA has educated high school, college and continuing education students as well as community members, teachers and more to bridge critical training gaps across the state. Through supporting the Georgia Film Consortium (GFC), a collaboration of more than 25 partner institutions, GFA offers professional courses in film, television, digital entertainment and esports to students for college credit and for those seeking continuing education with classes facilitated at industry hubs.

For more information about GFA summer camps visit here or email Cooper Fiscus-Van Rossum at gfaprograms@usg.edu.