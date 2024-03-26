Georgia film industry “essential” to state’s economy, local job creation, say GOP primary voters

Survey also demonstrates overwhelming bipartisan support for film industry, tax incentive among likely voters.

Results from a recent statewide survey found more than 75 percent of likely GOP primary voters believe the film industry is a “major” job creator, while nearly 70 percent believe it’s “essential” to Georgia’s economy and benefits the entire state. When asked about the film tax incentive, two-thirds of likely Republican primary voters said they were aware of and support it.

The poll, conducted by FGS Global, surveyed 1,000 likely voters to gauge perceptions of Georgia’s film industry and attitudes towards the tax incentive. It included an oversample of 300 likely Republican primary voters.

“These results reflect a rare issue on which Republicans and Democrats alike agree: Georgia’s film industry is pivotal to driving growth and fostering economic opportunities.” said Kelsey Moore, executive director of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition. “In fact, 8 out of 10 likely voters believe its impact is felt in every corner of the state. The survey also demonstrates overwhelming bipartisan support for and awareness of the film tax incentive, including its critical role creating jobs, generating revenue and attracting tourism.”

Among its findings, two-thirds of respondents said the state’s economy is “strong,” with inflation and the economy as top issues voters believe Georgia lawmakers should address.

Other key findings include:

• With local jobs seen as the top benefit of the industry’s presence in the state, eight in ten (82 percent) fear loss of jobs if the film tax incentive is changed or limited.

• With 70 percent of likely voters seeing the industry benefiting all corners of Georgia, 8 in 10 (78 percent) voters fear Georgia’s business losing out on revenues if the tax incentive is changed or limited.