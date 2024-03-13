Georgia Production Partnership and Georgia House Representative Long Tran Announce Georgia Film Day at Atlanta City Hall

Georgia Production Partnership (GPP), in collaboration with Georgia House Representative of District 80 Long Tran, is pleased to announce Georgia Film Day, an exclusive event aimed at bridging the gap between the state’s vibrant film industry and its legislative leaders. Scheduled for Monday, March 18th at 6:00 PM, this event will take place at the historic Atlanta City Hall.

Georgia’s film industry has experienced exponential growth in recent years, contributing significantly to the state’s economy and cultural landscape. Georgia Film Day presents a unique opportunity for industry professionals, stakeholders, and enthusiasts to come together and engage directly with legislators to advocate for the continued support and advancement of the film sector and the Georgia Film Tax.

Representative Long Tran, who serves on the Georgia’s Arts and Entertainment Committee, advocated for Georgia’s Film Tax Credit. He expresses his enthusiasm for the event: “Georgia Film Day is a pivotal moment for our state. It’s an occasion for us to showcase the immense value that the film industry brings to Georgia, not just in terms of economic growth but also in terms of job creation, tourism, and cultural enrichment.”

Attendees can look forward to an evening of networking, discussions, and insights into Georgia’s film industry. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with legislators, share their experiences, and convey the importance of ongoing support for the industry’s growth and sustainability.

“We invite all members of the film community, from producers and directors to actors and crew members, to join us at Georgia Film Day,” says Shellie Schmals, Co- President of GPP. “This is our chance to unite as a collective voice and demonstrate the significance of the film industry to Georgia’s prosperity.”

Georgia Film Day promises to be a celebratory and empowering event, fostering dialogue between industry professionals and policymakers. Attendees can look forward to an evening to share their experiences, and convey the importance of ongoing support for the film industry’s growth and sustainability to ensure a bright and prosperous future for the film industry and the state as a whole.