Georgia Shorts Film Festival: A Showcase of Independent Talent in Atlanta

The Georgia Shorts Film Festival, a celebration of independent cinema, is set to return to Atlanta on Sunday, April 14th. Taking place at the Limelight Theater located at 349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, this festival promises a day filled with short films, table reads, creative energy, and networking opportunities for enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

From 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, attendees will have the chance to immerse themselves in a diverse selection of independent films spanning various genres. This year’s lineup features compelling narratives, thought provoking documentaries, captivating animations, and much more, all crafted by talented emerging filmmakers from across the region and beyond.

In addition to showcasing outstanding independent films, the Festival aims to foster a sense of community among filmmakers and film lovers. Throughout the day, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in table reads, discussions, and networking sessions, providing a platform for creative exchange and collaboration.

The Georgia Shorts Film Festival is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating exceptional filmmaking and screenwriting. The festival features awards and nominations selected by a judging panel composed of industry professionals, honoring the talent and creativity of emerging filmmakers.

