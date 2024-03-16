Georgia’s ‘Will Trent’ Scores Big With Series’ Most-Watched Multiplatform Telecast Ever In 7-Day Viewing

After seven days of multi-platform viewing, the March 5 episode amassed 9.02M viewers across ABC, Hulu and other digital platforms, according to Disney. The makes it the series’ most-watched multi-platform telecast ever.

In terms of ratings, the episode was up 219% in seven-day multi-platform viewing, scoring a 1.15 rating among the 18-49 demographic.

These are the biggest delayed viewing increases so far this season, with the audience nearly doubling during that time period. This is after the March 5 episode was already the most-watched episode this season in live+same-day figures with 4.8M viewers tuning in.

To read more, visit Deadline.