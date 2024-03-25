Intentional Excellence: Georgia’s Economy Continues To Roll

With a hefty surplus and one of the most balanced, multilayered economies in the country, Georgia is headed toward continued success in 2024. This fall, the state achieved an unprecedented milestone: a full decade of business excellence, earning the rank of No. 1 state for business from Area Development.

The rankings are based on scores from approximately 50 leading site consulting firms from across the U.S. in 14 categories. Georgia placed in the top 10 for all 14 categories, earning the No. 1 spot in seven classifications and claiming the overall No. 1 ranking.

In a statement from Governor Brian Kemp, he praised the spread of development in Georgia. “Despite the unprecedented challenges we’ve seen in recent years, men and women across Georgia continued putting in countless hours of hard work for their communities. Thanks to their efforts, we’ve brought record-breaking jobs and investments to all four corners of the state, especially to rural Georgia.”

At the helm of the GDEcD is Commissioner Pat Wilson. On his watch, the state has landed strategic infrastructure projects, creating jobs in a wide variety of industry sectors. In an article for James Magazine—”A New Industrial Revolution”—Wilson wrote:

“Arts and culture are the heart and soul of Georgia. They bring visitors to our downtowns, deliver quality of life, and create experiences that feed the soul and inspire the mind. On top of that, our creative communities generate roughly $29.2 billion in revenue and account for about 149,000 jobs in the state. The Georgia Council for the Arts last year helped more organizations than ever keep their doors open and make investments that will help them achieve long-term goals that make a difference now and educate the creative minds needed for the jobs of tomorrow.”

Local, regional and statewide teamwork has been key to success here. Regarding the top ranking for 10 years in a row from Area Development, Wilson cited the sharp focus and cooperation that continues to put Georgia on top:

“Excellence is intentional, and a decade of excellence requires planning and implementation by many people over a number of years to achieve the same goal. That doesn’t happen by chance. Successive governors, local and community elected leadership, and the Georgia General Assembly have consistently supported our partnership approach to economic development, allowing our state and local teams to be responsive to business.”

Wilson said the state’s University System and Technical College System of Georgia remain ahead of the curve in working with us to prepare Georgians for the workforce needs of tomorrow, giving Georgia a competitive advantage, giving a special thanks to Governor Kemp, and congratulations to everyone past and present who has been part of this decade of excellence.

