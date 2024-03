The annual Music Biz Conference will move from its current Nashville home to Atlanta in 2025.

Specific dates and venues for Music Biz 2025 will be announced later. The conference will continue in its usual May timeframe.

Music Biz, which attracts more than 2,300 music business professionals each year, has been held in Music City for nearly a decade, and returns this year, from May 13-16.

