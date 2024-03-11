View the Inaugural Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

Music & Entertainment Council CMEO Arreasha Z. Lawrence: ‘Providing Space for Entertainment Is Vital To Any City’

By on Music, News, Videos

Arreasha Z. Lawrence, Chief Music and Entertainment Officer of the Music and Entertainment Council, is a vibrant member of the creative community in Columbus. A member of the Recording Academy and ForbesBLK, Lawrence is a uniquely qualified addition to the city. Already setting itself apart with the Springer Opera House, Flat Rock Studios, and more creative resources, Columbus is an exciting place for artists and musicians. Eventually, Lawrence envisions a creators’ space in uptown Columbus to open up local community access to the arts even further.

