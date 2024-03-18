MusicFirst Partners with DeKalb County Schools

Written By Jim Frankel for Music Tech Helper

Yesterday, I spent the morning with the amazing music teachers of the DeKalb County School District in suburban Atlanta, Georgia training them alongside Jaye Mateyko, Director of Training & Support for MusicFirst. MusicFirst was recently awarded a districtwide adoption of the MusicFirst Classroom for their Instrumental, Vocal and General Music programs, along with some of our most popular software titles, including: PracticeFirst, Soundtrap, Musition First, Sight Reading Factory, Flat for Education, Focus On Sound, and OGenPlus. This adoption, which was the largest in our history, will bring this set of powerful tools, content and resources to over 17,000 students for the next six years. I am SO proud that we not only won the adoption, but that the teachers are so excited about bringing our solutions into their teaching.

In addition to the MusicFirst Classroom, DeKalb Schools also selected Habits of a Successful Beginning Band Musician from GIA Publications as their method book, and they were THRILLED to see the way we have integrated that method into the MusicFirst Classroom – including 17 HD videos of musicians playing every single musical piece in the method book and the seamless integration of PracticeFirst.

Both Jaye & I are really looking forward t o working with the teachers of DeKalb County over the next 6 years. They were excited to get started and loved seeing all of the possibilities that our solutions afford them. I would like to thank the leadership of the DeKalb County Public Schools, including Ms. Monica Fogg, who is the K-12 Music Coordinator. Georgia happens to be one of our best states in terms of district adoptions. We have most of the schools in the Atlanta metro area on our platforms already. If you would like to see how our K-12 solutions might wrk as an adoption for your school districts music programs, just let me know! My email is jim@musicfirst.com.

To see the full story, visit Music Tech Helper.