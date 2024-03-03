Netflix Plan to Build Massive N.J. Studio Gets Key Approval

Netflix’s plans to build a $903 million production studio complex at the former Fort Monmouth army base got a key approval from a local board Wednesday.

The Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority board, the governing body that oversees the fort, unanimously approved an amendment to establish zoning for the massive project.

The vote allows the streaming service and entertainment company to move ahead with getting other local approvals to build the planned studio complex. It also allows affordable housing units currently located at the fort to be relocated to a different location on the site, a spokesperson for the board said Thursday.

