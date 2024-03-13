On Set ATL’s 2nd Annual Slate Awards Announced

On Set ATL is thrilled to announce the 2nd Annual Slate Awards, an evening to honor the remarkable talent of Atlanta’s independent filmmakers. This event is not only a celebration of the past year’s achievements but a platform to elevate and recognize the burgeoning talent within Atlanta’s film industry, providing opportunities for creatives to shine and receive the recognition they truly deserve.

AMPLIFYING CREATIVE EXCELLENCE

As more than just a screening event, On Set ATL is the epicenter for film creatives to converge, with a focus on connection, collaboration, and creation. These past two years have seen an impressive array of 14+ in-person gatherings, drawing over 1500+ guests and cultivating an online community that now has almost 3000 members. The events have put a spotlight on award-winning talent, from filmmakers to actors, actresses, and producers, offering unrivaled networking opportunities and increasing their visibility within the film industry.

Atlanta creatives are immensely talented, but they don’t often get recognition and the opportunity they deserve. We hope to use this platform to build a bridge for new opportunity, greater exposure by creating opportunities for creatives, and bringing awareness to their immense talent, giving them the recognition they deserve.

HONORING TRAILBLAZERS

The event filmmakers will receive awards from 17 nomination categories spanning from best hair and makeup to the coveted best film award. In addition to those categories, the night will spotlight three

trailblazers making significant impacts in the filmmaking arena: Kiah Clingman – An actress and award-winning producer whose project “The Color Book” notably received $1,000,000 from Tribeca and AT&T.

Isaiah John – An Atlanta native, Isaiah’s casting as Leon Simmons on FX’s “Snowfall” confirmed his rightful path in the arts, working alongside respected industry figures like the late John Singleton. Kaye Singleton – Award-winning writer, producer, and actress known for her work on hit shows and films, including a standout six-season role as “Josie” on Saints & Sinners, Tyler Perry’s, The Oval, and showrunner on AMC’s Covenant.

Additionally, Christine Horne, actress and career coach with a portfolio of over 15 TV shows, including “P-Valley,” “Queen Sugar,” and a compelling guest star role on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy, will receive the inaugural Impact in Film Award. Horne has dedicated her career to perfecting her craft and dedicated to helping other actors become booking magnets like herself. Her influence extends beyond her work as she actively shapes the future of film and fosters a new generation of storytelling talent. Join us as we illuminate the city’s wealth of talent and continue to create meaningful opportunities for all creatives involved.

ABOUT ON SET ATL

Founded in 2022, On Set ATL was created as space for Atlanta film creatives to create, connect, and collaborate. Emphasizing the power of building and connecting across, On Set is dedicated to amplifying the work of independent filmmakers producing creative excellence in film. For more information about On Set ATL visit www.onsetatlscreenings.com or email info@onsetatlscreening.com different disciplines.

Event Details:

Date: March 24, 2024

Time: 7pm, with a special Red Carpet hour at 6pm

Location: Ambient Plus Studio- 585 Wells St. SW. Atlanta, GA 30312

For more information and to reserve your spot at the awards night visit www.onsetatlscreenings.com