Oscar-winning actor Lou Gossett Jr. has died at age 87

Oscar-winning actor Lou Gossett Jr., who moved to metro Atlanta a few years ago, has died at age 87.

The actor died in Santa Monica, California. A statement from the family said Gossett died Friday morning. No cause of death was revealed.

He was the the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar for his work in “An Officer and a Gentleman” in 1983 and he took home an Emmy for his role in the popular ‘Roots’ in 1977.

He had been friends for decades with producers Quincy Jones, Oprah Winfrey and Georgia-born Alice Walker, author of the 1982 best-selling book “The Color Purple.”

See more at AJC.

