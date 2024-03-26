President of Trilith Development Rob Parker Shares What Makes Fayetteville’s Creative Community Special

President of Trilith Development Rob Parker leads a team of designers, planners, architects, engineers, and builders to construct the Town at Trilith. The goal…to be “a community where makers, thinkers, and dreamers feel at home.” Where creatives can “live, work, and find fulfillment in every way.” This 235 acre mixed-use commercial and residential development sits adjacent to the largest film studio in North America – Trilith Studios. With 35 years of leadership on the national and international level (including 30 years as a President/CEO), Parker has an inside look into what makes the developments in Fayetteville special.

To learn more about the upcoming expansion of Trilith LIVE, watch Parker and Trilith Studios President Frank Patterson share exciting remarks here.

