Professional Makeup Artist and Business Owner Justina Ford Details Creative Resources Along the Coast

Justina Ford is a professional makeup artist and the owner of a full service (Georgia-based) business called the J. Ford Beauty Agency. Her company provides luxury makeup artistry for tv/film productions and photography shoots with clientele in fashion, film, music, and more. The J. Ford Beauty Agency also represents a professional team of local makeup artists and hairstylists that serve Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky. With roots along the Georgia coast, Ford has seen entertainment thrive in Savannah and its surrounding areas. She shares her experience growing J. Ford Beauty and details the resources available to creative professionals along the coast.

