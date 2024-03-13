Recap with Photos: Georgia Entertainment’s Women in Entertainment Event Presented by Film Savannah

Georgia Entertainment in partnership with Savannah Film hosted the Women in Entertainment event at Hotel Tybee. On March 8, International Women’s Day, the vibrant community of film, gaming, music, fashion and other creative industries came together to network, collaborate, and mentor.

Watch the event reel here!

“International Women’s Day is recognized around the world as time to embrace equity and Georgia’s entertainment industry is leading the way,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment. “We are so grateful for the support. of local and statewide organizations that banded together to make this event possible.”

If the past is any indication of the future, the Savannah Regional Film Office prides itself in its effort to support equity for women in entertainment and the creative industries. Katie Schuck, Assistant Director of the Savannah Film Commission, “Let’s continue to empower women on the coast and throughout Georgia where every woman’s voice can shine, every story can inspire, and every dream can take center spotlight in the mission of equality.”

“This evening was so special and entertainment executives from around the state came to recognize Georgia’s women in the film and creative industries,” said said Randy Davidson, Founder & CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “It was also a special moment for our organization as we Tonight was the moment to recognized the efforts of one of Georgia Entertainment’s leading ladies, Ms. Jezlan Moyet. It is my honor to announce that Jezlan has been named president of Georgia Entertainment. The promotion to president from Senior Vice President aligns with the company’s vision and future growth initiatives.”

Comments were shared by Film Savannah, Savannah Film Alliance, Coastal Entertainment Alliance, and Savannah Women in Film & Television (SWIFT) with a themed sentiment that the women of Georgia are leading the efforts to bring more projects to the state that will create jobs and opportunity for all.

A taste of the South was curated by award winning crafty and catering provider, Reva Grantham, including featured cuisine by the Crab Shack, Sundae Cafe, and Davis Produce.

The event was presented in partnership by the Savannah Regional Film Commission. Statewide partners supporting this event include Trilith Studios, ICP, Reel Supplies, RDH Partners. and Fulton Films. Other partners include Bowen Schmidt Entertainment Attorneys, Sapelo Insurance, Security Associates of Coastal Georgia, Ghost Gaming, Georgia Matters, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, Cabretta Capital, Reel Families for Change, and Skillshot.

Other organizations supporting and partnering with this event include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Coastal Entertainment Alliance, Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Motion Picture Association, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, and Georgia CEO.