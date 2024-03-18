Recap with Photos: Trilith Foundation’s Reel People Care Gala 2024

The Trilith Foundation presented the 2024 Reel People Care Gala on Friday, March 15. This event marked the celebration of looking back on the past ten years, and offered an opportunity to imagine the potential for the upcoming decade that the entertainment industry can make locally and statewide…

In the spirit of generosity, the effort was spearheaded by Dan Cathy, Chairman, Chick-Fil-A, and Chief Visionary, Trilith. The 2023 Reel People Care Gala raised over $805,000 for these charities; this year, the aim was to raise over a million dollars to support a diverse curated group of local 501c3, nonprofit entities support, strengthen and improve the local community. This event has served as a way for the entire Trilith ecosystem to show support for charities in their own backyard. To date, the Gala has raised nearly $6 million and supported over 37 nonprofits.

Frank Patterson, President & CEO, Trilith Studios, reflected on the evolution of the studio in the past decade which has become the largest purpose built studio in North America. Rob Parker, President & CEO, Trilith Development echoed the transformation, noting the Town at Trilith’s recent expansion of Trilith LIVE.

Reel People Care was the culmination of efforts by dedicated Trilith residents and employees. Blaine Hogan, Creative Director, Reel People Care, signed on to produce the gala after attending last year. “I wanted to be a part of supporting these incredible non-profits. My role is to create a space, environment, and feeling that celebrates and uplifts our 15 charities and inspires our audience toward generosity. ” Hogan praises Trilith as a place that “has provided professional opportunities for work, growth, and inspiration, along with an intentional and creative community in which to do it. I mean…where else could all this happen?!”

Photo Credit: Rosa Waite