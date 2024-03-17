The Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance has released what we understand to be the first of many videos that will share the value of expanding the state’s film incentive to rural parts of the state. With the film industry growing in these regions, there are unique challenges posed that the group believes need to be addressed by policymakers. This and other videos to follow will communicate opportunities to create more inclusion for all parts of Georgia.
Rural and Regional Georgia – The Film Tax Incentive, Informational Video
