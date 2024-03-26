Rural and South Georgia’s Creative Industries: Albany, Moultrie and Thomasville

Commentary by Randy Davidson

Rural and South Georgia’s Creative Industries – In each of the meetings in Albany, Moultrie and Thomasville the theme was the same. (See pictures here.) The momentum to create more economic development around film and entertainment is a push, not a pull.

A push in the sense that it is from parents and their children and now from local government officials that see what sports, film and other forms of entertainment can bring to regional and smaller communities. It’s way beyond the value of hotel nights. As one person described – a long tail that radiates afterwards that is net positive on an economic, social and even mental level.

Notably, many of these communities are not at the intersection of transportation hubs, interstates and ports. But they are all at the center of what is happening in the creative economy.

On the heels of the 600+ that gathered in Valdosta for our recent event in January, we continue to have discussions in the region. We are planning a special focused publication for South Georgia soon and one of our event stops in 2024 for the Unscripted roadshow will be in Albany. Much more soon.

If you missed it, see the recap of the South Georgia Unscripted event at this link.