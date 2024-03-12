Southface Institute Hosts Panel Focused on Sustainability in Georgia’s Entertainment Industry

On March 8th, the Southface Institute gathered a group of Georgia’s top entertainment leaders at the Fox Theater for a conversation about keeping the industry sustainable.

The panel was moderated by Leigh Burns with the Fox Theater Institute. Panelists included Adam Friedman, Atlanta Green Theatre Alliance; Ariell Lawrence, Georgia Film Office; Lauren Gloster Pendleton, Earth Angel Sustainable Production Services; Dan Rosenfelt, Co-Founder, Electric Owl Studios; Dawn Brown, Mercedes-Benz Stadium; and Shannon Goodman, Lifecycle Building Center.

Burns discussed the Fox Theaters efforts to create a sustainable theater and how their partnership with Southface has yielded strong results over the years. Pendleton with Earth Angel described their goal as helping productions make movies without making a mess, keeping materials used in productions out of landfills and repurposing as much as possible.

Shannon Goodman with Lifecycle Building Center talked about how they reuse wood from productions into new buildings and structures, including many in underserved communities.

Electric Owl’s Dan Rosenfelt detailed how he and his partner Michael Hahn created the world’s first purpose-built LEED-certified film studio. Located in Stone Mountain and designed from the ground up, the studio includes 1400 solar panels, 48 EV charging stations, compacting dumpsters, and even bee hives on site to pollinate 18000 acres and generate honey. The studio strives to keep construction materials out of landfills and recommends eco-friendly construction materials.