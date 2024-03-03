Star Wars VFX Studio Whiskytree Is Bucking the Downturn and Expanding to Alpharetta

VFX studio Whiskytree is on the rise and on the move. The visual effects house, which offers a mix of on-set VFX, compositing, effects simulations, environment creation and much more, and has work in recent Star Wars series and currently Master of the Air, streaming on AppleTV+, is expanding to a second location in Georgia, just outside of Atlanta in Alpharetta.

This is more good news for Atlanta and VFX jobs in the area and as someone who was fortunate enough to see for myself how this city is becoming a visual effects powerhouse, it’s more proof something good is happening in the region.

I ask Whiskytree founder and CEO Jonathan Harb, why Georgia? He tells me this is partly a desire to return to his roots, explaining how his work in VFX has taken him to the Bay Area but he grew up in the South, and for years has wanted to spend more time there.

